Panamanian Francis Cardinal Jose Luiz Lacunza Maestrojuan spouts heresy

One needs no more proof than what follows that the the Vatican's communications experts are manipulating this Synod.
You have not heard this from Rome.
You've heard this from Toronto Catholic Witness, as Barona reports:
Cardinal Jose Luiz Lacunza Maestrojuan, the president of the Panamanian Bishops' Conference, and Rapporteur at the Synod of the Family suggested on October 5, 2015, during his alloted three minute speech, that the Law of Christ be overturned and the Church adapt a position on divorce following Moses. The Cardinal was quoted by Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki (translated by Toronto Catholic Witness) as saying:
There we have it: a priest of Jesus Christ, a bishop, a Prince of the Church openly before his brother bishops, before the whole Church: contradicting Our Lord Jesus Christ!
"Moses drew near to the people and gave way. Likewise today, the "hardness of hearts' opposes God's plan. Could Peter not be merciful like Moses?"Pure. Unadulterated. Heresy. It seems that this red-hatted wonder was just appointed by Francis was "astonished" and not "deserving" of being made a Cardinal.
I couldn't agree more, Eminence!
Heresy. Doing away with the words of Our Lord Jesus Christ for a return to the Mosaic Law and from a Cardinal of the Roman Catholic Church and not reported on by the Vatican. How do we know this? Because Barona in Toronto translated it from the blog of Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki in Poland.
So what was the result?
Barona has it here.
6 comments:
It such a simple proposition - God is the Logos, He is the Author and the Law-Maker. Our role is to seek better understanding and alignment with His Plan and His Will, not to question or change Him to fit neatly into the practices of Sodom and Gomorrah, so that God would be aligned with the will of the Sodomites. Sure, to a humanist like me not long ago, obedience to God's Revelation to us was below my dignity, and robbed me of freedom. Yet to a Catholic, freedom is either in accepting the proposition, and in being obedient and patient despite doubts, or in rejecting it. A lot of this heresy is simply an inability or an unwillingness to think logically. It is in cognitive dissonance. Maybe it is in the Church's mistakes of the past? One of the dogmas of the Church which I could not accept was the recent one on the infallibility of the popes. I discover to my moral disgust that a large number of the cardinals do not accept this dogma, while pretending to be Catholic. Rejection of dogma excludes every single one of them from the Church, doesn't it? Rejection of Church dogma deems one a heretic, isn't it? But doesn't the Pope himself frequently attack dogma and all those who stand by it, as backward fundamentalists, unavailable to the inspiration of the Holy Spirit? These people want to do as the world does, not as God orders. They go against God, causing many to fall, and then use this fallen state as an inspiration to new rules. Logically, from a Catholic perspective, there is no end to this "evolution" other than hell. The true inspiration behind these new "contexts and situations" is Satan, of course. Satan always wants us to question and deny God's Wisdom. It doesn't take a theologian to see it. The Bible is clear about that. Is it possible that these learned men do not know it? Have they all lost the faith, but not the attachment to their robes?
Vox, this is long and obvious, I think. Do away with it, unless you find a reason not to.
We must pray intensely for Pope Francis that he may be loyal to the teachings of the Church and Jesus himself on matters of orthodoxy. Silence is not acceptable! That is the simple answer but having said this we must also as Catholics beseech those clerics of good will to implore Pope Francis to declare and restate a syllabus of errors. Many clerics and Catholics have been in error and sinned against the last syllabus for many decades.
VIII. ERRORS CONCERNING CHRISTIAN MARRIAGE condemned by Pope Pius IX
65. The doctrine that Christ has raised marriage to the dignity of a sacrament cannot be at all tolerated. -- Apostolic Letter "Ad Apostolicae," Aug. 22, 1851.
66. The Sacrament of Marriage is only a something accessory to the contract and separate from it, and the sacrament itself consists in the nuptial benediction alone. -- Ibid.
67. By the law of nature, the marriage tie is not indissoluble, and in many cases divorce properly so called may be decreed by the civil authority. -- Ibid.; Allocution "Acerbissimum," Sept. 27, 1852.
68. The Church has not the power of establishing diriment impediments of marriage, but such a power belongs to the civil authority by which existing impediments are to be removed. -- Damnatio "Multiplices inter," June 10, 1851.
69. In the dark ages the Church began to establish diriment impediments, not by her own right, but by using a power borrowed from the State. -- Apostolic Letter "Ad Apostolicae," Aug. 22, 1851.
70. The canons of the Council of Trent, which anathematize those who dare to deny to the Church the right of establishing diriment impediments, either are not dogmatic or must be understood as referring to such borrowed power. -- Ibid.
71. The form of solemnizing marriage prescribed by the Council of Trent, under pain of nullity, does not bind in cases where the civil law lays down another form, and declares that when this new form is used the marriage shall be valid.
72. Boniface VIII was the first who declared that the vow of chastity taken at ordination renders marriage void. -- Ibid.
73. In force of a merely civil contract there may exist between Christians a real marriage, and it is false to say either that the marriage contract between Christians is always a sacrament, or that there is no contract if the sacrament be excluded. -- Ibid.; Letter to the King of Sardinia, Sept. 9, 1852; Allocutions "Acerbissimum," Sept. 27, 1852, "Multis gravibusque," Dec. 17, 1860.
74. Matrimonial causes and espousals belong by their nature to civil tribunals. -- Encyclical "Qui pluribus," Nov. 9 1846; Damnatio "Multiplices inter," June 10, 1851, "Ad Apostolicae," Aug. 22, 1851; Allocution "Acerbissimum," Sept. 27, 1852.
IX. ERRORS REGARDING THE CIVIL POWER OF THE SOVEREIGN PONTIFF
75. The children of the Christian and Catholic Church are divided amongst themselves about the compatibility of the temporal with the spiritual power. -- "Ad Apostolicae," Aug. 22, 1851.
and so we pray,
George Brenner
Have they forgotten sacred scripture or just determined to ignore it?
By their fruits, ye shall know them.
Oops! The Remnant is reporting that Cardinal Gadecki put forth this heresy! Vox, please clarify!
Palhaçada.
Post a Comment