Peter McLeod - an alleged priest in Bras d`Or, Cape Breton comes out as a homosexualist

What did the Catholics of Cape Breton do to deserve this?
More homosexual predation.
More on Antigonish.
More on Bishop Dunn.
https://voxcantor.blogspot.com/2016/04/brian-joseph-dunn-bishop-of-antigonish.html
https://voxcantor.blogspot.com/2012/11/alinsky-in-antigonish.html
https://voxcantor.blogspot.com/2012/11/dunns-cap-needed-for-sour-cream-of.html
Different kind of church pride in Little Bras d'Or
Priest allows congregation members to fly Pride flag outside church
LITTLE BRAS D’OR. N.S. — St. Joseph’s Parish in Little Bras d’Or is showing a different kind of pride in its church these days.
There is a Pride flag raised in front of the Catholic church, something Father Peter McLeod, who has presided over the church for 12 years, said is a way to show people it is a church that is “a welcoming community to all people” and it “accepts all members of faith.”
There was a time one kid said to me, ‘why does the church hate gay people?’ When you hear something like that it hits you to the core,” said McNeil, who has been a priest for 27 years.
“You get these people who profess to be the real Christians and what they are saying (about the LGBTQ community) is anything but Christian … change can happen when people speak up.”
The idea to fly the flag came from two congregation members who asked McLeod if they could do so. He agreed to allow them to do and they put it up.
“(One of them) said she thought it was a time to move forward. She even told me if you have any issues over this that she would deal with them,” he said, laughing, but also pointing out he hasn’t had any negative comments yet.
It seems McLeod is a priest who is open to moving forward. He told the Post during a phone interview he has brought up acceptance and inclusion in some of his homilies. These are sermons base on scriptural readings.
“(In the Bible) there are many examples of Jesus breaking down boundaries of people being excluded, being there for them,” he said, adding that in society there are many times when the LGBTQ are the excluded.
But it isn’t just the LGBTQ community that is affected by being excluded and hearing negative comments. It is also the people who love them that can be hurt.
“I get a lot of people saying, ‘my daughter,’ or ‘my brother,’ — they are giving examples of people they love. Every time they hear something negative, it hurts them too. That isn’t part of the gospel.”
McLeod pointed to other things that are against the Catholic church’s teachings, such as having sexual relations before marriage or getting divorced instead of having the marriage annulled, which seem more accepted these days.
“Nobody seems to say anything about those, but they do seem to say things about the LGBTQ community. That’s a form of discrimination that needs to be addressed,” said McLeod, who is also the priest at St. Anne Parish in Alder Point and St. Joachim in Boularderie.
In the past, while presiding over other congregations, the Beaver Cove native said he had asked people of faith in the LGBTQ community why they stayed with the church when some of them treated them badly.
“Their response, which always inspired me, was ‘It’s my church too,’” said McLeod, who thinks the church can make positive changes.
“Being out there, creating bridges, showing inclusion and respect. We can start there.”
nicole.sullivan@cbpost.com
St. Joseph’s Parish
Built: 1912
Where: Church Road, Little Bras d’Or
Saturday service: 6 p.m.
Sunday service: 10:30 a.m.
Name: Father Peter McLeod
Grew up: Beaver Cove
At St. Joseph’s: 12 years
Priest: 27 years
Also at: St. Anne Parish, St. Joachim Parish
13 comments:
I have no idea in the world where this is.
If the Catholics there allow their church to be co-opted by a sodomite friendly (at least) priest, and they don't object to their church being used in such a divisive and horrible way, then they will get LGBT, and watch as families disappear from the pews.
Truly, the demons are powerful now and in many cases there is no resistance to them. People are more afraid of being called a homophobe than they are of God.
But nobody should leave their little boys or young men with this priest or anybody at this church. EVER.
Cape Breton, Island in our province of Nova Scotia. The Chirch in our Maritime provinces and Newfoundland is in full collapse.
Well, whoever it was that decided to make 'gay acceptance' the ONLY thing that society worries about, sure did a great job.
Who do I contact to see if I can get an "N" for "normal" added?
And it will continue, because embracing sodomy comes first, far ahead of any notions about God or the flock. In fact, it should, because better to let the cover fly off and see the writhing demon underneath than continue to help it live. Every Catholic needs to understand when we put that check in the offertory, we are helping these men to sustain a homosexual night club that fancies boys and young men. People do not realize the depravity of this. The politically correct impression it (remember this?) it's "all about who people LOVE". It's got nothing to do with love. As ugly as it is, Joseph Sciambra's writings can help here. People need to read some of what he has written about the active homosexual life he lived in San Francisco, and the other realities of that life. After they get a better understanding, apply that reality to the church and realize the depravity is there, then ask yourself if you want to continue. People would rather not know, and I get that, but it is imperative TO know, for full understanding. If boys are suffering and their lives are wrecked, we need to know what the mindset is of these men. You don't have to delve far into it to get the full idea of things, believe me.
Vox and all, I would like to report something truly shocking, something so awful it needs to be addressed. We are seeing right now the advancement of pederasty (man/boy sexual activity) in the world, and by that I mean, these perverts actually are working to normalize this disgusting behavior, that corrupts boys and destroys lives. And right now, "FATHER JAMES MARTIN" is speaking at a conference in England called "Quest", and all you need to do to see where these men are coming from is look at the header for this conference, on Joseph Sciambra's website. It features two hands, one of a BOY, one of a man, and they are "walking" with their fingers toward each other, in a flirtatious manner! This clear and obvious indicator of positive attitude toward man/boy sexual activity, pederasty, is demonic. To have a Catholic priest speak at this LGBT event, can only be called a horror, and HE SHOULD HAVE TO DEFEND THAT.
God help boys and young men today! They are under attack, and as terrible as it is to face, the men doing this are the ones we are supporting with our presence and our money.
Nova Scotia...I'm living in the land of a spiritual twilight zone. This article does not surprise me; in fact, I'm sure the congregation has embraced it. There is not a single Mass I attend where we live that does not turn into a gong show. Every Sunday I hope and pray for just 'normal'; you know "say the black and do the red"? ... I totally get it why the youth have abandoned the church....they can be 'entertained' better somewhere else. The church has lost its sacredness. Every time I hear the term 'new evangelization' I snap inside. Where are the are fruits (vocations) in response to the bongos, guitars, drums, banners, and countless liturgical abuses we have been subject to for the past 40+ years? Sorry for my rant but this article hits home. I am just barely holding on to my faith at this time in my life from what I see every Sunday and read on blogs like this.
The person who told the child that the Church hated gay people must have been a homosexual themselves - maybe the woman who erected the Gay flag. The CC never excludes anyone but expects their members to adhere to the Ten Commandments written by God in stone which cannot be altered by man - even the pope. Anyone not willing to submit to God's Will exclude themselves & their families are no better, putting their children's souls in danger by suggesting that they can & ought to be changed. They should, as they did in the past, urge them to get to confession & seek appropriate counselling.
LGBTQI activism is a political stunt by Satan to undermine CC dogma along with all the changes being put forward by PF to appear more inclusive of unrepentant sinners. God knew we were frail & would, indeed, fall into sin at some stage of our lives. That's why He left us the Ten Commandments & Blessed Sacraments in order that we can repent & feed our immortal souls. Catholics are privileged in being able to do so, but since PF said anyone (even non-Catholics) can, if they wish, go forward & receive HC without making prior confession a necessity, the dam broke. He undermined the priesthood & suspended priests who refused to comply.
While Feminists scream about heterosexual rape (rightly so) they never raise the same objection against homosexual rape, probably their parents don't either. It's always the woman's fault - they ask for it. Neither girl, woman, boy, man ask for it. It must be the must degrading act any human can inflict on another.
What about the pain & hurt felt by those caught up in Abortion, Euthanasia (babies, disabled & old people whose lives don't matter)? Because there is a lot of money to be made from that 'business' their fears & distress don't count. They bring charges against those who want it stopped even to the point of denying them the right to pray outside these abominable clinics, but erecting their LGBTQI flag outside a consecrated church must be acceptable to that community. This seems to be an excellent example of a one-sided law that must be eradicated & the community of Beaver Cove must see to it that it is.
Stay at home. On Sundays, pray the Rosary or the Vespers, read the Epistle and Gospel of the day, make an act of spiritual Communion. Go to confession as much as you can, if you find a good priest. Go to the TLM when you can and as much as you can.
That's my humble counsel. Otherwise, I think that keeping doing things this way would only endanger your faith, not strenghten it.
Yours in Christ.
You can also try to find if there is any Eastern Catholic Liturgy available. There are quite a number of Ukrainian Catholics in Canada.
Blue Bloods was one of the few TV shows that I could watch without in your face sodomy propaganda. There was one episode some years ago but for lack of anything else, I’d given it another try. No more, the last episode that I watched presented a pedophile who had served his time in jail as a sympathetic character. There is no reason in the world to do that other than a very sick and evil agenda. We should have turned off these monsters’ TV programming back when they denigrated the father in All in the Family and when they promoted female cops in Cagney and Lacey. As far as these sodomite priests, I truly believe the whole VII church has been one giant scam. NOW thinks maybe we’ll get a Pope someday and we can go to illicit valid Priests in the meantime but I don’t know that he’s right about that; a few others think it’s the end. I don’t know for sure, but as only the fringe even acknowledge a fraud, I think maybe the latter few are correct. I’m kind of bummed about the whole thing but I guess someone has to experience the end. I guess I’ll try to go out Catholic, what can ya do?
Please, fellow Catholics, see Joseph Sciambra's website for the Quest Conference, a photo featuring the hand of a boy and a man flirting with each other right on the header! It is no longer shocking we have men advocating for man/boy sex, but to see CATHOLIC PRIESTS doing it, is a nightmare. Welcome to predator priests Dreamland...
What did we think would happen. Today we have a baptized CINA in Ottawa attending pride (porno ) agenda in Fredricton. I am not sure if that gives comfort to the families of those killed recently. We should be praying for the repose of their souls instead of being inclusive. If you call out these priests and the Bishop here in the limp wristed Diocese of Antigonish you will get no reaction from them. I have, and I am ignored. Cut of the money supply to them all. Stop supporting them and thereby contributing to their lifestyle.Maybe next year here in Sydney Bishop Dunn will lead the porno parade. One may as well call the diocese of Antigonish a collection of paganism.Cheryl
Normalization of sodomy has its logical consequences.
Before it, we all knew that there were perversions. I would never publicly shame any discreet sodomite, I would never deny him an opportunity to make a living - as long as he did not demand of me that I embrace sodomy and celebrate it.
Today I am a criminal, because I do not think of sexual perversion as something positive, a unique gift to me and society.
But it gets much worse than me becoming a criminal for refusing to celebrate sodomy.
Any sodomite (they are such loving, open, evolved, enlightened people!) and progressive would be appalled by celebration of a "culture" of residential schools for First Nations people. How can a civilized society rip children away from their parents, and deny them education in a context of own culture, knowledge and love for own ancestors? - Inhumane, barbaric.
But when a sodomite uses a surrogate to procure a child, a mother the child will never know, from a culture the child will not have any ties to, when the child's "culture" is sodomy and perverted sex, rejection of natural law and family, then it is fine, beautiful, loving, empowering. Grown children of such "cultures" who dare to criticize them, are the most persecuted groups today. Residential school victims get apologies, compassion and reparations, but children manufactured for the pleasure of sodomites are deprived of a voice and criminalized as ungrateful bigots.
Our churchmen know about this. Bergoglio knows of logical consequences to sodomy normalization and celebration. May God forgive them, because I find it harder and harder to do every day. Sodomites and their supporters in the Vatican are responsible for manufacturing children only to expose them to indoctrination with evil and abuse (a sodomite "family" IS abuse) every single day.
Post a Comment