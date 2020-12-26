Click on the Grinch for all No Mass for You posts

Saturday, 26 December 2020

Merry Christmas from Toronto's Cardinal Thomas Collins

What a legacy. 





 

Phineas said...

Looks like no Masses in Ottawa as well, at least not at St. Patrick's Basilica. The new archbishop seems to be taking his lead from his Eminence.

9:13 am, December 26, 2020

