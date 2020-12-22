BISHOP BERGIE OF ST. CATHARINES DOES NOT BAN MASS - CARDINAL COLLINS AND THE REST OF ONTARIO BISHOPS - DO THE SAME NOW AND OPEN OUR CHURCHES!

Bishop Gerard Bergie of the Diocese of St. Catharines has tonight issued a protocol to all priests regarding the Ontario Provincial Government of Doug Ford's actions to lock down the Diocese and all of Ontario due to the China Virus and beginning on December 26.
While we can debate whether ten persons versus thirty percent is necessary, the fact is, Doug Ford has not shut down churches. Doug Ford has not cancelled public worship. Cardinal Thomas Collins of Toronto has and others bishops in Ontario have wrongly followed his lead and poor betrayal of Christ and the faithful.
Others except for Bishop Bergie who has left it to the Pastor to decide and how to open safely for ten people (including the priest, cantor or server, etcetera) and proceed with Mass following all other government diktats. Cardinal Sarah of the Congregation of Divine Worship has already authorized priests to offer up to four Masses per day during this crisis.
Since late November, this writer has been on a daily basis has put public pressure on Cardinal Collins to rescind his ridiculous decision to cancel public Mass. Now, Bishop Bergie has shown the way. If Cardinal Collins will not follow the pleading of this poor sinner, if he will not hear the sorrow of your own heart and longing to be at Mass no matter how hard, then let him at least follow the example of his brother Bishop.
CARDINAL THOMAS COLLINS - WE, THE FLOCK OF TORONTO HAVE HAD ENOUGH. IMMEDIATELY ANNOUNCE THAT YOU WILL FOLLOW BISHOP BERGIE'S EXAMPLE. RESTORE THE MASS FOR PUBLIC WORSHIP NOW, FOR CHRISTMAS EVE AND CHRISTMAS DAY AND AFTERWARDS. ENOUGH OF THIS PROTESTANT STYLE COMMUNION SERVICE!
