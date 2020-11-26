AN OPEN LETTER TO THOMAS CARD. COLLINS ON THE CESSATION OF PUBLIC DIVINE WORSHIP IN PARTS OF THE ARCHDIOCESE OF TORONTO.

Dear Cardinal Collins,
Laudetur Jesus Christus.
I write this letter to you and make it public under these provisions of the Code of Canon Law. 212 §1 to Canon 215*. In all good conscience, well-formed and Christian, I cannot remain silent to the abomination before me and my society.
This letter has been forwarded, by blind copy, to a good number of our priests in the Archdiocese of Toronto and bishops elsewhere, so that they will be aware of the facts which are not being discussed by you or your staff or disseminated to the Catholic faithful. It will also be posted on Vox Cantoris, shared with other bloggers and social media as a public record to advise Catholics in Toronto of the facts and the abandoning of your duty before God and His faithful people.
Earlier in the wretched year of 2020, more of Satan than Our Blessed Lord, I wrote publicly on my blog how to manage church function during the upcoming lockdown. https://voxcantor.blogspot.com/2020/03/dear-bishops-there-is-better-way-than.html. I suggested an attendance cap and ticket system based upon building occupancy. I suggested forty percent. Someone read my post and three months later, took some of my advice. That advice should have been taken immediately. There was no reason or no science to support the complete withholding of our Lent and Holy Week and the Triduum and Eastertide and Pentecost and Corpus Christi. Yet, I acquiesced and urged my fellow Catholics to do the same in the interests of Christian charity, legitimate authority and public health. That was then. Now, we know much more about the virus and we have ways to manage it ourselves. This writer even condemned foolish Catholics in the Diocese of Hamilton that lost the use of two churches for the Extraordinary Form of the Roman Rite because of their obstinate refusal to wear a mask in accord with the Bishop’s request and various municipal by-laws. All reasonable legitimate authority.
Since this time, all of us have learnt much about what Father John Zuhlsdorf calls the “Wuhan Devil.” Catholics certainly are following all requests in our churches, priests certainly are, yet notwithstanding this, you have shuttered our churches to the public worship of God, again, even though the Premier of Ontario has, without any science limited worship to ten. Ten, even at St. Clare of Assisi, St. Paul’s Basilica and St. Michael’s Cathedral Basilica. You have outdone Premier Ford in a race to the bottom by banning the public worship of God. This is a crime against God and man. The virus spread is not and was not coming from churches. You had a duty to ensure that these latest restrictions, which are crippling our small business sector, did not affect worship. If you intervened or your staff attempted to intervene, then you should advise us that you did and failed and the government rebuffed you. Then we can blame Mr. Ford. Clearly, nothing has been learnt since the false promises by the former Premier on a certain Bill which you and your staff, well know. You should have gone public and to court. You should have defended the faith in the manner of Saints John Fisher and Thomas More, to whom you so often refer, including last week.
Now, the facts.
As of this writing, there are 523 people in hospital in Ontario due SARS-CoV-2. https://covid-19.ontario.ca/. That is 523 out of more than the 2019 population of 14,416,515 people for which there are nearly 500 hospitals and 20,000 hospital beds. Those hospitalized represent 0.003% of the population. For this, the Premier, who does not attend church and probably has not darkened one since the funeral of his poor brother, does not see Holy Mass as “essential service.” He has interfered with our God-given and Charter Rights and you have acquiesced in this abomination. He is bankrupting our Province and our small businesses whilst allowing globalist conglomerates to operate with impunity. Mr. Ford has interfered with our spiritual lives and those of our Protestant brethren and our Jewish and sincere Moslem brothers and sisters. Rather than leading and rallying the leaders of these faiths in a true Francis style “brotherhood” to confront the secularist, globalist minions, you have done nothing.
More?
On November 15, 2020, CTV News reported that 10,947 people across Canada had died of SARS-CoV-2 and 10,781 of those who died were in long-term care. What happened to Mr. Ford’s “iron ring?” Where were you and your brother bishops when this literal murder was and still is, being perpetuated? The CBC reported in May that 80% of deaths of the first wave were in long-term care. https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/coronavirus-canada-long-term-care-deaths-study-1.5626751. Are we imitating here in Ontario, Andrew Cuomo’s actions in the Empire State? The same people who happily stick a needle in some poor soul in a murder/suicide or kill babies in the womb, are clutching their pearls over a bad flu while letting it run rampant in nursing homes. It is an indictment of incompetence on the part of Mr. Ford and the Government of Ontario and our experts in public health especially the Chief Medical Officer none of whom are the sharpest scalpels on the tray who as with Catholic Mr. Biden, were generally in the bottom 1% of their class. It is an indictment of you and your brother bishops who have sat by in your protected palaces and blasphemed the Holy Sacrifice by wearing a mask in the sanctuary whilst the rest of us try to get on with life and pay our bills and hope buy a little bread and grog. This has happened and you have said and done nothing to stop it.
The difference between those who have died in Canada outside of long-term care is (CTV numbers) 166.
One hundred and sixty-six.
You have shut down the public worship of God which is His right and our duty because 166 people have died in Canada over the last eight months. You have done this at a time when a globalist cabal is using every opportunity world-wide to stymy our rights and liberty and free practice of true religion. Rather, you should “open wide the doors to Christ” rather than bolting them.
Late last evening, the United States Supreme Court https://www.marketwatch.com/story/supreme-court-rules-that-cuomo-cant-limit-attendance-at-new-york-religious-services-due-to-covid-19-2020-11-26 thanks to Justice Amy Coney Barrett, overturned the “Catholic” Andrew Cuomo’s restrictions on church and synagogue attendance. Interesting that Mr. Ford has copied identically, the Cuomo model of colour and levels. Cuomo, the same man responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of seniors in long-term care. This will not stop at New York and will shortly spread across America. Supreme courts in one western country often use precedent established in another – so called same-sex marriage being an example. You have a duty now to defy Mr. Ford and undertake and initiate immediate legal action.
We now sit on the cusp of Advent and there will be no public Mass. Not even for the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. No doubt, you will cancel Christ's Mass. All for 166 deaths across Canada.
As a priest wrote to me yesterday, “Cardinal Collins should meditate on St. Luke’s gospel, IX, 59-60: “But he said to another: Follow me. And he said: Lord, suffer me first to go, and to bury my father. And Jesus said to him: Let the dead bury their dead: but go thou, and preach the kingdom of God.”
We, “ask for bread and you give us stones.” Matthew 7:9.
Cardinal Collins, do your duty to God and man and do it now!
Vox Cantoris
* Can. 212 §1. Conscious of their own responsibility, the Christian faithful are bound to follow with Christian obedience those things which the sacred pastors, inasmuch as they represent Christ, declare as teachers of the faith or establish as rulers of the Church.
§2. The Christian faithful are free to make known to the pastors of the Church their needs, especially spiritual ones, and their desires.
§3. According to the knowledge, competence, and prestige which they possess, they have the right and even at times the duty to manifest to the sacred pastors their opinion on matters which pertain to the good of the Church and to make their opinion known to the rest of the Christian faithful, without prejudice to the integrity of faith and morals, with reverence toward their pastors, and attentive to common advantage and the dignity of persons.
Can. 213 The Christian faithful have the right to receive assistance from the sacred pastors out of the spiritual goods of the Church, especially the word of God and the sacraments.
Can. 214 The Christian faithful have the right to worship God according to the prescripts of their own rite approved by the legitimate pastors of the Church and to follow their own form of spiritual life so long as it is consonant with the doctrine of the Church.
Can. 215 The
Christian faithful are at liberty freely to found and direct associations for
purposes of charity or piety or for the promotion of the Christian vocation in
the world and to hold meetings for the common pursuit of these purposes.
