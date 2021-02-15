Our Lady of the Assumption Toronto and its pastor Sherwin Hernandez - what's going on?

Here is a little oddity in the "Arch" of Toronto.
The pastor of Our Lady of the Assumption parish on Bathurst Street in the west end of Toronto has been suddenly removed and sent to live "in residence" at St. Boniface.
He has been replaced by the pastor of Prince of Peace parish in Scarborough who will continue on as pastor of both. Odd, no?
Surely the pastor of much closer neighbouring parishes could administer in the interim.
The bigger question is, what is going on at the Church of Our Lady? What do the people know?
Did someone get a fancy new Architectural Digest kitchen as at Our Lady of the Rosary under the Boys of St. Basil?
And even at these two Toronto parishes there is still
