Cardinal Collins promotes abortion/gay/womynpriest tolerant "nun" Joan Chittister to support vocations!

How do you pronounce this? Is it a "ch" or does it have an "s" sound reminiscent of Bergoglio's fascination with coprophagia?
Really, Your Eminence. We can do better.
When you really promote coprophagian poppycock like this is it any wonder why there are few vocations?
What young man in their 20's has ever heard of Chittister, let alone agree with her? Anyone who researches here will flee.
TORONTO CATHOLIC WITNESS: Archdiocese of Toronto promoting pro-abortion Joan Chittister
Another Woodstock-era vocation that drank deep from the well of Modernism and corrupted herself. We must pray for her conversion, as difficult as that may be. Her day of judgment can happen any day now and it won't be pretty. As for Cardinal Collins, he continues with his one step forward, two steps back routine.
