BERGOLIO DECLARES FAITHFUL CATHOLICS TO BE "NAZIS" - INVENTS NEW "SIN"

“It is no coincidence that in these times, emblems and actions typical of Nazism reappear, which, with its persecutions against Jews, gypsies and people of homosexual orientation, represents the negative model par excellence of a culture of waste and hatred, and I must confess to you that when I hear a speech [by] someone responsible for order or for a government, I think of speeches by Hitler in 1934, 1936. In the last century we saw so many brutalities against the Jewish people, and we were all convinced that this was over. But today the habit of persecuting the Jews, brothers and sisters, is here reborn. This is neither human nor Christian."
Who is this pontificating pervert protector speaking of? Is it this writer? Is it you, dear reader?
The man is a sociopath, he never names his target but only makes innuendo. This is of Christ? This is a pastor?
He continued on to declare the "sin" against the environment in keeping with his recent pagan worship of "mother-earth"
If that is not enough, he reiterated his rejection of a life sentence in prison which he has done numerous times before.
This man is not of Christ. He is evil. That is plain to see. He hates Our Lord Jesus Christ, he refused to genuflect or kneel before the Most Blessed Sacrament of the Altar but he sanctioned and attended the literal worship of a pagan idol.
It is without a doubt in the mind of this writer that Jorge Bergoglio is most perfectly possessed. He is a megalomaniac. A nasty, brutish, pompous dictator.
He is playing us, he is psychologically projecting.
It is Bergoglio that is the NAZI.
It is Bergoglio that is the coprophiliac.
And nobody confronts this evil monster to his face.
People usually call others "Nazis" when their argument holds no weight, and they know they will lose unless they give someone a label that puts them on the defensive.
No wonder no one resists him to his face. He sounds like a bad boss.
Vox
Is Modernism the flesh eating disease of the soul? If so, then this man's soul is horribly disfigured. Bergoglio, the Great Pretender, is a jaded faithless charlatan.
And the silence of the bishops is deafening..........
Schneider, Burke, Sarah - all the supposed "good guys", are weaklings, happy to live a life of luxury and tour the globe, but doing nothing.
Because they too are all modernists. Bergoglio is simply a more virulent form of modernism. Do not be fooled by the Burkes and Ratzingers. They are also modernists, but do a better job of selling it to the unwary.
They are also modernists, just like their boss. It is not that they are weak, it is they have no basis to oppose him since they too sold out to Vatican 2. Bergoglio is simply taking Vatican 2 towards its inevitable conclusion. He has simply accelerated the process. That is why he has ruffled so many conservative feathers.
Think mirror.Ladies and gentlemen we have the global nazi regime. Bergolio is the Bishop in white of the NWO. Yes this is projection. He is telling us straight out that he and his club are the nazis.
And isn't it disconcerting that some conservative and Traditional Catholic blogs will ban or warn any commenter who suggests "Pope" Francis is not the real Pope or who says anything disparaging about him. What are these blogs scared about? Does Francis have a Gestapo?
Screw Bergoglio. I'm gonna dig a hole in 'mother earth' and not even recycle today!
And I wont confess!
He's taking a swipe at Poland and several other European nations who are reclaiming their national identity He's a one world government patsy.
btw Tom, I've become convinced of your position regarding VII. Bergoglio is totally in line with VII as far as I can tell, yet I would never consider him Catholic. He IS an apostate and heretic, and yet VII somehow justifies Bergoglio.
So I am done with faux church.
It's not surprising. The question is how long will they keep their heads in the sand and keep shooting the messengers who have their eyes open and see.
Dan, you said it well: would never consider him Catholic. He IS an apostate and heretic, and yet VII somehow justifies Bergoglio.
Fr. Jenkins at WCB What Catholics Believe on youtube and elsewhere has the clarity and uss it so well in communicating... that would seem to make it impossible for anyone to doubt the truth of Modernism, and what you write in the sentence copy/pasted.
