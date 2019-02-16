Mr. McCarrick is defrocked and Bergoglio laughs

The text from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith is as follows:
On 11 January 2019, the Congresso of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, at the conclusion of a penal process, issued a decree finding Theodore Edgar McCarrick, archbishop emeritus of Washington, D.C., guilty of the following delicts while a cleric: solicitation in the Sacrament of Confession, and sins against the Sixth Commandment with minors and with adults, with the aggravating factor of the abuse of power. The Congresso imposed on him the penalty of dismissal from the clerical state. On 13 February 2019, the Ordinary Session (Feria IV) of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith considered the recourse he presented against this decision. Having examined the arguments in the recourse, the Ordinary Session confirmed the decree of the Congresso. This decision was notified to Theodore McCarrick on 15 February 2019. The Holy Father has recognized the definitive nature of this decision made in accord with law, rendering it a res iudicata (i.e., admitting of no further recourse).
Wise readers will know that this means little. Until every bishop and cardinal who knew and covered up is held accountable it remains too little, too late. Until there are actual criminal charges and financial consequences, it remains a joke.
A joke.
And this Peronist monster that sits on the Seat of Peter is laughing at you.
As for the conference, whilst the problem is manifested most violently in the abuse of children and youths, the fundamental problem is sodomites in the Priesthood and Episcopacy, Cardinaliate and maybe even the papacy itself. Every sodomite priest must be outed and removed from the clerical state. What if they are chaste? It does not matter, they are compromised if it is known that they have "same-sex attraction." They can be blackmailed, manipulated. They must be removed. If that means we lose 30% or 50% or more of our priests, then so be it. Drive further to Mass.
Don't think for a minute that this Argentinian Marxist thug named Jorge Mario Bergoglio takes this matter seriously. He does not, he is laughing at you. Just like these three homosexualist heresiarchs one of which this Bergoglio has now appointed as Camarlengo, one who actually lived with McCarrick and the others who were all his Protégés.
Let them laugh now.
They won't be laughing forever.
13 comments:
The heinous sins of PF & his coterie will adhere permanently to the Seat of Peter if he & they are not immediately denounced by the silent, & seemingly complicit, Cardinals collectively supported by the Bishops of the CC. That once holy office signifying the unbroken line back to St. Peter upon whom Christ instituted His Church will be associated with Satanic, Freemasonry, Marxist, Modernist heresies far removed from the Way, the Truth & the Life we were all called to follow. The forthcoming Synod will be a diabolic shambles making sodomy, illicit liaisons, abortion, transgenderism etc. acceptable & permanent in the Magisterium of the OHC&A Church.
Based on the understanding that Christ will never leave His Church bearing the Four Marks we must demand that they step up to the plate now & actually denounce these criminals. Even in doing so it will take generations for the CC to regain any credibility, not to mention respect, lost by their total lack of spiritual faith & courage as shepherds of the flock entrusted to their care. As Red Hats they have forfeited their responsibility before God & proven themselves unfit to govern the Church.
"too little, too late."
AMEN!!!
Karl
@Ana Milan
You speak like a bishop, while the bishops speak like the serpent.
Both of you sincerely believe in your respectively adopted paradigms - you in that of eternal Truth, and they - changing context and new emerging insights. [They changed these contexts via a slow and now accelerating march of ambiguities, misinterpretations and increasingly incorrect "pastoral" recommendations, which shaped generations of unsuspecting and usually well-meaning Catholics.]
If there was any intent on their part to honor God and His paradigm, as well as promises they made to Him and to us, they would either never stray from it or - after the dubia for example - abandon the idiotic idea of "evolution of the unchanging truth".
Most have not. It is too late for most to do it.
They will not listen, for they have no fear of God, and of natural consequences to choosing dishonesty, falsehood and abuse of own powers against the gullible or the not-so-gullible, noticing the idiocy or ill-will, and respectfully pleading with them.
I know the Church has always taught the people to love and respect the priests, but I choose to respect only those who respect God. Those who "evolve" Him on account of own earthly pleasures and gains are not worthy of my respect or my time.
There comes a point, when we should turn away and walk away - that should have taken place long ago, when they rejected the Lord's teaching.
I used to work as a receptionist in a Redemptorist minor seminary and I remember a letter passing through my hands written by the Rector to the priest confessors to the effect that if a seminarian confessed to masturbation to more than 4 times a month, he was to be advised he had no vocation.
The problem is that we don't do daily mental prayer anymore of at least an hour.The rosary is not enough, the breviary is not enough. Only contact with God in mental prayer will eventually gain the victory. Even then we fall, but contact with God in mental prayer will raise us up again.
@Leah
Bergoglio speaks of the sins of the kind you mention as "little sins below the belt". This mindset is everywhere, where there is a human-centred religion. [Why take the Word of the Gospel to them, when we can send them to the beach and order them a real Italian pizza? Why shouldn't they be happy? Why shouldn't they divorce and feel innocent of destroying a family? Is the mixing of semen with feces while scrambling the brain really hurting anybody?] But these "little sins" are much more serious than forgetting to turn the lights off, not dialoguing with abortionists to gain important insights re overpopulation, not respecting an aspect of diversity in form of a cockroach, not liking to kiss the feet of the enemy of God, refusing to invite a paedophile rapist to one's home filled with happy children, or getting on an air-plane with an intent other than giving a press-conference to insert heresy in Catholic teaching.
These "little sins" truly are a symptom of an intrinsic disorder, which has taken over and degraded our entire society. Rather than being treated, the disease has been promoted.
May Mr. McCarrick repent. Or else he is going to Hell.
(He also is being treated a little too well considering his punishment. Cushy retirement.)
Gee Dorota it's almost as though you're implying that the holy and humble Francis is making excuses for the perversions that so many of his colleagues and hand-picked associates enjoy while pushing a new world order agenda straight out of the masonic handbook.
David, Please post this, I just posted it at Father z's blog. I meant it sincerely.
"IF, as Fr. Kelly suggests Dementia has already affected Cardinal McCarrick, then this is OUTRAGEOUSLY VINDICTIVE because, regardless of the depravity of his long life, he is now very sick.
This needs to be made public if such a diagnosis has been competently reached and rendered, by professionals in the field.
If this is true there is NO DEFENSE, outside of UNFATHOMABLE DEPRAVITY, for this action to laicize him, at this time."
Karl
They try to shame people over poverty,while they enjoy luxury,they don't get the hypocrisy.Their now giving the greenlight to immorality,because their private lives are under the spotlight , and it ain't pretty .It was a bad sign when the advertisements for vocations ,changed to career opportunities.
https://novusordowatch.org/2019/02/francis-least-serious-sins-flesh/#respond
Anonymous, funny that Francis considers the "below the belt" sins to be so "little," considering how much they have hurt the Church.
In the meantime Cardinal Farrell ,who most certainly knew what McCarrick was all about ,is whisked over to the Vatican and bumped up the ladder. Hmmm? Avoiding extradition for possible testimony in a McCarrick abuse case?
What a literal joke this all has been at the expense of Real Catholics ! The FIX has always been in.
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/the-city-gates.cfm?id=1691
"Cardinal Farrell was a controversial choice, of course, because he is a protégé of the disgraced former cardinal, Theodore McCarrick. Cardinal Farrell has insisted that he knew nothing about McCarrick’s conduct, although he lived with him and served as his vicar general. He has also said that he knew nothing about the misconduct of the late Father Marcial Maciel, although he also worked closely with Maciel in his days as an official of the Legionaries of Christ."
It's only to be expected. These men are not Priests. They are heretical judeo-masons who worship lucifer and have long sold their souls to him. They hate Christ and his Church and are intent on destroying the Church. All clergy who remain in association with them are co-responsible. St. Paul said "Let them be anathema." He did not say "march with them", "Convert them", "Fight from within", "Recognise them as valid clergy and so give them power to continue and do worse" He said LET THEM BE ANATHEMA!
Post a Comment