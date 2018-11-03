Pope Francis is an enemy of the people of Europe and North America

What we are witnessing from the Middle East and Africa to Europe and from Central America and Mexico to the United States and even to here in Canada is nothing more than an invasion. It is not legitimate immigration, these are mostly not legitimate refugees.
The international law on refugees is clear. When one reaches a safe haven that nation is responsible. Therefore, Turkey or Mexico as examples.
Europe and North America are under attack.
In a recent talk to the General Chapter of the Scalabrini Congregation, Bishop of Rome Bergoglio addressed one of his favourite topics, migration.
Clearly, this man is an enemy of the nation-state.
http://w2.vatican.va/content/francesco/it/speeches/2018/october/documents/papa-francesco_20181029_scalabriniani.html
" I was a foreigner". This word made me "noise" when you said it ... It's easier to welcome a stranger than to be welcomed, and you have to do both. You must teach, help welcome the stranger, and give all the possibilities to the nations that have everything or enough to use these four words that you have said. How to welcome a foreigner. The Word of God strikes me so much: already in the Old Testament it underlines this: to welcome the stranger, "because you remember that you have been a stranger". It is true that today there is a wave of closure towards the foreigner, and there are also many situations of trafficking of foreign people: the foreigner is exploited. I am a child of migrants, and I remember in the post-war period - I was a boy of 10/12 years - when, where Dad worked, the Poles arrived to work, all migrants; and how well they were welcomed. Argentina has this experience of welcoming because there was work and it was also needed. And Argentina - for my experience - is a cocktail of migratory waves, you know it better than me. Because migrants build a country; how they built Europe. Because Europe was not born this way, Europe has been made by many waves of migration over the centuries.
Once you used a bad word: "well-being". But wellbeing is suicidal, because it leads you to two things. To close the doors, so that they do not disturb you: only those people who serve for my well-being can enter. And on the other hand, for well-being, do not be fruitful. And today we have this drama: a demographic winter and a closing of doors. This must help us to understand this problem a bit about receiving the stranger: yes, he is a stranger, he is not one of us, he is one who comes from outside. But how do you welcome someone who is a stranger? And this is the work you do and help you do: to form consciences to do it well. And I thank you for this.
But there is the other dimension. We are not the masters who say: "Ah, you, if you are foreigners, come". No. We are foreigners too. And if we do not try to be welcomed by people, those who are migrants and those who are not, another part is missing in our conscience: we will become the "masters", the masters of immigration, those who know more of migrations. No. You need to have this experience in your religious experience: to be you too migrants, at least cultural migrants. This is why I have always liked, in your training itinerary, the fact of making the students turn around: doing theology here, the philosophy there ..., so that they can learn about different cultures. Being a foreigner. And this is very important. From the experience of having been a foreigner, for studies or for destinations, the knowledge of how a foreigner is welcomed grows.
These two things, these two directions are very important, and you have to do them well. This is the first thing I wanted to say.
She also used another word: to pray . The migrant prays. Pray because you need so many things. And pray in his own way, but pray. A danger for all of us, men and women of the Church, but for you more, for your vocation, it would not need prayer. "Yes, yes, I think, I study, I do, but I do not know how to beg, I can not ask to be welcomed by the Lord as I am also migrant to the Lord". This is why I liked it when he spoke of prayer: prayer that is so often boring, or brings anguish to you. But stand before the Lord and knock on the door, as the migrant does, knocking on the door. How did that "migrant" in Israel - the Syro-Phoenician woman - who also managed to discuss with the Lord (cf. Mt.15,21-28). Knock at the door of prayer. To be migrants in the experience of migration, as you do in destinations, and to be migrants in prayer, knocking on the door to be received by the Lord: this is a very important help.
And another phenomenon of migrants - let's think of the caravan that goes from Honduras to the United States - is to pile up . The migrant usually tries to go in groups. Sometimes it has to go alone, but it is normal to pile up, because we feel stronger in migration. And there is the community. In football there is the possibility of a "free", that can move according to the opportunities, but from you there is no possibility, the "free" from you fail. Always the community. Always in the community, because your vocation is precisely for migrants who pile up. Feel migrants. Feel, yes, migrants facing needs, migrants before the Lord, migrants among you. And for this the need to pile up.
These three things came to my mind while you spoke. These ideas that maybe can help you. Thank you for everything you do. You are an example. And you are also brave, because you often go beyond the limits, you risk. And risking is also a characteristic of the migrant. It risks. He also risks life sometimes. And this is something that helps: brave, they can risk. The prudence in you has another shade compared to the prudence of a cloistered monk: they are different prudences. Both virtues, but with different colorings. To risk.
There is still some time. I do not know if anyone wants to ask a few questions to enrich the meeting. Come on!
8 comments:
Jorge Bergoglio is the chosen tool of the anti-Christian liberal-globalist alliance, but he isn't saying anything really new, there is more stridency but his message is similar to the Encyclical Pacem in Terris. That document should have raised alarms back in the early 60s.
What I find most distressing is the whole attitude of the Vatican since Vat II. The Vatican machine and those who command it appear to have made a knowing and willing alliance with evil. The whole power that the Church historically commanded is subverted and directed to evil ends. This turn of events is quite unprecedented: an egregious abortionist is publicly praised, ecclesiastical preferment is conditional on homosexual practice, and the growth of hostile Muslim populations within at least nominally Christian countries is praised and encouraged. All of these things are detrimental to the physical and spiritual welfare of the majority of people in Europe and North America.
I suspect one of the reasons the Vatican machine is eagerly aligning itself with what we now know and identify as the 'New World Order' is their naive hope that once the plan is largely implemented the global bosses will reward them with a place at the councils of "World Gov". Such stupidity and folly can be expected to motivate the lower level apparatchiks, but their bosses are under no such illusions, they know a global slave state can only triumph if Christianity is crushed. So there we have it, a 'pope' working to destroy Christianity, and not for the first time.
I am speechless.
What an intellect!
Pope Francis is an enemy of more than just the people of Europe and North America. He stands against what the Church in Africa stands for as well. Actually, when you think about it, Pope Francis is an enemy of everyone, because his behavior jeopardizes souls.
We need to see numbers of beloved strangers welcomed into residency in Vatican City modeled for us. Then we can emulate REAL Christianity.
Indeed. It is pretty much an invasion and I believe the scale of it is also something that is very well orchestrated.
But let's also admit something quite frankly.
Many of these nations haven't been helped by the USA's disastrous illegal wars, sanctions and foreign policy that have further accelerated conditions on those nations and therefore provide the perfect excuse for the people to flee and demand they be taken in.
Gadaffi himself warned Europe what would occur. They had him killed. And now Europe is being overrun.
The West has played its role in de-stabilizing the rest of the world, and now the world is rushing its doorsteps.
Conservatives have been behind much of the wars and drone/missile strikes and other such 'peace-keeping.'
So is the left, but the left is even stupider because they even open the doors to the people they've bombed, so that they can look and feel good in their own bought and controlled newspapers.
In that regard, the West has earned it. And its own people are too busy voting in the Democratic circus and pony show over issues intentionally designed to keep them occupied - such as gay rights and transgenders - while the military industrial complex does as it wilt. Democracy, being a religion, truly is the opiate of the masses.
Trad101, you are far closer to the truth than you realize. I strongly suggest you read the following:
https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/fetzen-fliegen/item/3889-new-world-church
https://www.remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/fetzen-fliegen/item/3687-the-catholic-church-s-attitude-of-dhimmitude-toward-islam
https://remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/fetzen-fliegen/item/4113-lost-shepherds-vatican-as-narcissistic-political-lobby
Asia Bibi could ask for asylum legitimately. Most of these people trying to invade the states are fleeing the hellholes they themselves created or tolerated in their own countries. Most are military aged-males, who of course should be fighting for better conditions in the homeland they can't survive in but who's flag they still wave and pledge their fidelity to.
This invasion, as well as the invasion into Europe, is orchestrated by "deep state", that nebulous but nonetheless existing group of billionaires at the top who are pulling the strings and dictating what they want to happen in the world. Being wealthy, they are used to getting what they want. They want Europe, land of Christendom, gone, as well as America. The Jews will not fare well if the Christians are neutralized, but maybe that hasn't occurred to them yet?
The traitorous wealthy use the politically correct stupid, the rabble who believe the pope when he says they are not Christian if they don't allow their nation to be taken over by Islam. They should WANT to suffer rape, persecution, harassment, violence, threats, murder, crime, and grooming of their girls for prostitution. Indeed, I just read Belgium girls are receiving an average of 168 inquiries by "migrants" when they are offered by online pimps. The "migrants" have quite the taste for young, European girls. (Shhh...don't tell the British government. They are pretending not to notice...) The Europeans offer their little girls up without much of a fight.
And this, the pope fights for day and night. Catholics are stupid dhimmis if they go along with this evil, evil man. There is no excuse for being ignorant at this point.
Bravo, Kathleen1031, bravissimmo!
Post a Comment