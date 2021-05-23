For the Second Pentecost Sunday in row, Cardinal Thomas Collins has decreed that there will be

How does it feel to know that you have missed Lent, Eastertide, Ascension and Pentecost in 2020 and here we are in 2021 and you missed all of that again and all the green Sundays, except for a paltry few weeks if you could get a ticket at 15% plus. You missed Advent, Christmas and Epiphanytide and Lent before that. What a fool, what a coward. what a government toady is Thomas Collins. He has submitted the Holy Catholic Church of Christ to the State and there will be no extracting from this precedent unless he acts and acts now.
Collins must immediately defy Ford and announce that Church is essential and that retail stores cannot open at a greater level than Churches. Aside from that, remember that Ford has capped attendance at 10 persons, Collins has shut down the Mass to the faithful. This Bishop who once said, "I am the Pope in Toronto" has shut down the public worship of God which is our need and His due!
Barona, our friend and colleague at Toronto Catholic Witness frankly states utter betrayal and the delivery of the Church into the hands of the State. I urge you to watch the forty-second video snippet.
neilm@archtoronto.org (The liaison and the one "handling it" snidely know by priests as Excellency Neil, the commissar who runs the show)archbishop@archtoronto.org - the chanerycrat email that never gets read or automatically gets deleted. Collins doesn't read this which is why you don't get an asnwer.icamilleri@archtoronto.org - the new kid on the blockoffice@bishopboissonneau.com - always a bridesmaid, never a bridenorthern.region@archtoronto.org - the Brideshead revistedeastern.region@archtoronto.org - smoking is bad for your health, Bishop, and the person in the confessional.central.region@archtoronto.org - "do you like my new hat?"tcpc@archtoronto.org - The real email address directly to Collins should you wish to wish him a Blessed Pentecost because remind him that he has a Mass but there is No Mass for You! Share it widely. Use it. He will see this email as opposed to the one ignored by the chancerycrats.
They have stolen from you and me, from your family and mine. These men are cowards who have sold out to the State for their thirty pieces of silver. Tens of millions of dollars in relief funds from the government. The good news? It will dry up and so will have the collection plate. So many Catholics have found something "better" to do on a Sunday, will think that post-scamdemic, they can watch Mass on TV or their computer screen moving forward, or have been so fed up just not come back.
The balance sheet is bleeding redder than Collins robes.
Well said, Vox. You're correct on what will happen when things return to "normal" (care to predict when you'll be able to dip your fingers in holy water again?). The weekly obligation to attend Mass will dry up, as will the money. To an extent, I welcome this development. The Conciliar Church and its Novus Ordo are zombies, and the sooner they disappear the better. The TLM communities are booming because people instinctively know authentic liturgy when they see it - even in their first exposure to it.
Actions speak louder than words; would His Eminence rather sell a beautiful church property so it could be turned into a supper club, or throw it to the FSSP, ICKSP, or even the SSPX and have them take a crack at restoring Catholic culture? The "walking wounded" of the Novus Ordo simply "don't know what they don't know". If given a taste of the liturgy of the ages, a great many will be shaken to their core and begin living the true faith, in many cases for the first time in their lives.
Vox, as I reflect on this great Feast of Pentecost we have heard ONE WORD of apology from Cardinal Collins. Not one demonstration of regret for his cowardice. No shame about taking Caesar’s” money and “priestituting” The Immaculate Spouse of Christ to spiritual gang rape by the State. To the contrary, notwithstanding their denials, they are joining in the gang rape. God will not be mocked.
We know that the Party (forget the conservative/liberal labels, there is now only THE Party), were trying to secretly extend the "emergency" powers until December 2021. They're still trying. NOTHING IS GOING TO BE "OVER"!
This "reopening plan" is NOT a reopening plan. Recent Rebel News with Ezra Levant explains why. It's a vague perpetually moving target.
Also remember when all this was about making sure that hospitals are not full?
Also - also - remember when this was all about making sure the death toll wasn't high?
SO WHY IS REOPENING TIED TO THE NUMBER OF "VACCINATED - BUT NOT REALLY VACCINATED"?????
WHY IS REOPENING NOT TIED TO THE STATISTICS OF HOSPITAL CAPACITY AND DEATH TOLLS?
-----YOU KNOW WHY!-----
People we are AT WAR! All branches of the Canadian Government pushing this horse manure ARE THE ENEMY!
Collins and Francis have sided with the enemy AGAINST YOU! Collins and Francis have officially supported CONSPIRITORIAL WAR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY!
Collins and Francis are the ENEMY. They are willing to do bodily harm to you and therefore they must be resisted. They are not obliged any obedience for LIES, DECEPTION, AND BEING ACCOMPLICES TO THREATENING YOUR LIFE! AND NOT JUST THREATENING YOUR LIFE, BUT DENYING YOU ANY SACRAMENTS BEFORE YOU KICK IT!
THEY ARE EVIL MEN!
Right on, Johnno!
