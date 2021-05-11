Archdiocese of Toronto Council of Priests meeting reveals much about the Cardinal's shut down of Holy Mass - and the attitude of many priests and faithful.

Sources within the presbyterate have provided this writer with the minutes of the Priest Council meeting held on April 27, 2021. Neil MacCarthy Director of Communications seems to have full control of the meeting agenda. This is also evident from viewing him online. Why a layman is leading anything in the priest meeting rather than being a notetaker is beyond this writer's comprehension.
Shall we have a look?
The late to the game campaign to open churches back in Lent resulted in over 15,000 emails from the Archdiocesan faithfully of nearly 2,000,000. Impressive, eh? This is consistent with what previous sources indicated. The result was Ford backing down on the ten-person limit to fifteen percent. This occurred after a one-hour meeting between the Cardinal and others and Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliot and David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health. Clearly, the Cardinal's impression made upon them was a weak one as only a month later, the limit was back to ten persons which in Collins's mind, means zero. They consider the campaign "successful" yet they believe it would be "difficult" to mount a similar campaign given the current situation. A complete example of the Cardinal throwing in the towel and depriving all of the Holy Mass.
More concerning is that rather than a uniform intent on the part of Toronto's priests to open churches and offer Holy Mass, there is a "differing view" amongst the clergy. Some are quite rightly demanding that the Cardinal be more "aggressive" and "push hard" against Ford's diktats whilst most are "nervous" about their own health, fearing a virus more than God!
The Cardinal and his boys impressed upon Ford that clergy should be considered "essential workers" and bumped up on the priority list for the experimental genetic manipulation tested on or containing the fetal stem cells of an aborted child. The Cardinal considers his priests "essential workers" but the Mass for the faithful is not, "essential."
Sadly, many Catholic faithful revealed themselves for their lack of faith and obvious cowardice, calling the Chancery to indicate that they were not "comfortable receiving Holy Communion" from priests or what Neil calls "Eucharistic ministers" which is not what the laity are but unnecessary "extraordinary minister of Holy Communion." There were demands that they and others involved in liturgy, including presumably, Cantors such as this writer, must have a vaccine passport and some inquired as to whether a vaccine passport would be necessary to attend Mass. No minute is noted that these people were chastised for the outrageous demands and questions or that a "passport" would be an affront to God.
Once again, Cardinal Collins directly "encouraged both clergy and the faithful to be vaccinated." Presumably, Collins included the Astra-Zeneca mantra - "best vaccine is the first vaccine" which has now been removed by Ontario and Alberta for being unsafe. Seems like a lawsuit would be in order for his interference in the individual's medical decision by a non-doctor. My body, my choice, Right Tom?
It was noted that most faithful attending the Cardinal's contrived "communion service" were in fact, the elderly. Good for them for desiring the Lord enough but a pox on those who said that they should be reminded that a "dispensation" is in order so that they should just, stay home. And a pox on the Cardinal and his predecessors that only the elderly are interested in Jesus Christ and Holy Mass.
A discussion took place about how unfair it is that in some parishes, staff, donors or others known to the pastor are attending his private Masses. The Cardinal stressed the need for "impartiality" on who are able to attend private Masses so that there is "no impression of favouritism" proving my view that according to Thomas Cardinal Collins it would have been better for everyone RMS Titanic to have died because there were not enough lifeboats for all.
A question was asked as to whether priests should have the freedom to choose whether or not to take the COVID vaccine and be "ready to accept the consequences." No answer was given in the minutes.
The Cardinal "encouraged" pastors to stand firm and uphold the provincial diktats in place over the complaints from parishioners.
There we have it, friends. Nobody is coming to save us.
