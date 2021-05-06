A day is coming and on that day they will know the evil they have done

There is a day coming when some people will find themselves in the situation of this soul. I imagine it is the moment of death and there is no joyous light to go to. Rather, there is in one instant, the full knowledge of the evil that they have done and where they will go for eternity and the clarity of what put them there.
Our Lord Jesus Christ has said, "To whom much is given, much is expected." In another place He has said to those who would scandalise and abuse children and endanger them in lust and evil, "It would be better that a rope be tied around their necks and they be thrown to the bottom of the sea than to scandalise one of my little ones." Think on that. The fact that that action would be better than what the Lord Jesus as the terrible and just judge will do.
Something for some to ponder but they won't because they don't believe it. But they will. Oh yes, they will. Every, single, one. They will believe it and they will know exactly why they will be there. I imagine they could repent and ask for forgiveness but how do you get back the horse that has left the barn after you left the door open? How do you pay back for that which can never be recovered? An eternity in the lowest level of purgatory is probably the best that they could hope for, if they repent. Yet, the damage they have done will deserve Hell.
It is a good thing that God is merciful. I would not be.
