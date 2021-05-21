NO MASS FOR YOU UNTIL AUGUST - DOUG FORD AND HIS TOADY THOMAS COLLINS WILL ANSWER TO GOD AND HISTORY

Ontario Premier Douglas Ford has announced a plan to end the draconian lockdown, arguably the most severe in all of North America. Ford, allegedly a conservative, is more of an authoritarian fascist having removed Members from the caucus for opposing the measures. While there are many components to the reopening we will deal with two issues here, the division of society, intimidation, coercion and shaming of those who refuse to take the experimental genetic therapies (EGT) and the ridiculous limit of ten persons in church - a matter which has been long addressed here since Cardinal Thomas Collins and most, but not all of Ontario's bishops, have interpreted this as zero and have cancelled the public celebration of the Holy Liturgy, particularly, the Mass.
There will be a shaming of those who for health or moral reasons refuse the EGT. Doug Ford has set this up in the reopening plan. It is deceitful, unconstitutional and coercive and violates the Nuremberg Code 1947.
"The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision. This latter element requires that before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject there should be made known to him the nature, duration, and purpose of the experiment; the method and means by which it is to be conducted; all inconveniences and hazards reasonably to be expected; and the effects upon his health or person which may possibly come from his participation in the experiment."
Collins is Ford's useful idiot who does his bidding and preaches from his Cathedra and Ambo where the Word of God is to be proclaimed but rather lectures us that it is "common sense" and for the "public good." They will blame those who refuse the EGT. Will a yellow star be next?
Currently, 58% of Ontario residents have had at least one dose of the EGT. Ford has decreed under emergency powers that there will be no change to the current Orders until that figure reaches 60%. Because the EGT provides no protection for up to three weeks after it is administered the tiered relaxation of the fascist orders will take place 21 days later. The next tier is 70% first and 25% for the second dose and decline in intensive care and another 21 days. Here is the issue. Church, Synagogue and others cannot reopen beyond ten persons until that 70/25 figure is reached and then, 21 days later. Assuming this all happens, there will be No Mass For You until at least after the 26th of July and no Sunday until August 1.
It is important to note that currently one can go and purchase liquor and marijuana but no other non-essential items and cannot attend religious services. Further, the first phase of 60%/21 Days reopens all non-essential retail at 15% occupancy but still, the church is limited to ten persons. At the second level, 70/25, the attendance will be limited to 15% in church and 50% in retail.
Thomas Cardinal Collins now has a choice to make. Will he acquiesce as the coward and bought off government toady he has proven to be over the last year and disgrace his episcopacy in its final months with a legacy of compromise, corruption and failure or will he answer the call to the red he wears and stand up for the faith and the little sheep. Based upon history, he will do the former, but I'd like to admit I am wrong.
The time has come.
Thomas Cardinal Collins - I call upon you to immediately defy the Premier and announce the churches will open immediately to a reasonable occupancy and take the government to court on the grounds of discrimination and a violation of constitutional rights. It was easy for the fascist thugs to pick off a few scattered, unaffiliated Christian pastors, it will be something quite different to take on the Catholic Church!
Sadly, the Cardinal will prove to all of us the failure he has been, the coward and the hireling of whom Our Lord warned us.
"He who is a hireling and not a shepherd, whose own the sheep are not, sees the wolf coming and leaves the sheep and flees; and the wolf snatches them and scatters them. He flees because he is a hireling and cares nothing for the sheep." John 10:12-12 NRSV-CE
Your Eminence, prove me wrong.
4 comments:
You forgot to mentioned that even when churches are open at the end of July, we cannot have full capacity but as is still limited to capacity based on 2m distancing. That is clear discrimination as none of the other indoor venues has that limitation.
IIRC, the first stage of reopening (or was it the second?) Has no hard limit on outdoor attendees in religious services so long as 2m distancing us met. So in theory there could be substantial masses in parish parking lots. I think that this is the lowest hanging fruit for +Collins to grab.
Anon 12:34, Yes, correct. Thank you for reminding me. The capacity limits should be at least the same as retail in terms of equity. In some churches, 15% is not much different than 30% because of the 2 metre distancing. This is the case in smaller churches in particular.
Anon: 1:52. Right on. He could do this in the suburban parishes but he won't. He will say that it is not fair because it could not happen everywhere and it is true, there is no parking in many downtown churches. But there are school yards and a front step and people can gather on the sidewalk. But he won't. Recall my Titanic lifeboat analogy - better all should have died out of fairness because there were not enough lifeboats for all.
If you want a parking lot Mass, check out my friend Father Stephen Bruzzese, soon to be Pastor at St. Denis Parish in St. Catharines.
Dear Phineas,
I have posted your comment here under my own name because I have had to edit it. Knowing what I edited out you can imagine a reason why. You may write me at voxcantoris@rogers.com. If you ponder it a moment and consider what St. Thomas More might do. Prudence is the mother of all virtues.
Phineas commented on "NO MASS FOR YOU UNTIL AUGUST - DOUG FORD AND HIS TOADY THOMAS COLLINS WILL ANSWER TO GOD AND HISTORY"
4 hours ago
I'm beginning to wonder if His Eminence has, in the depths of his heart, decided to simply abandon his post and to allow the evil of this Communist takeover, in the guise of a pandemic, to complete its mission. Tied closely to this is his capitulation to the sodomy lobby. He has committed to watching these evils unfold, throw up his hands, and essentially say "come what may". That's the only rational explanation I can come up with for his atrocious level of cowardice. The other explanation is not a charitable one, seeing him as under the influence of fallen angels.
