Archdiocese of Toronto Priest Liborio Amaral gets the CCP Virus "vaccine" and asks, "What would Jesus do?"

"When your time comes," take the vaccine, says Father Liborio Amaral. "One day we can use these sunscreens, put it on, enjoy the sun!" Sure Father, block your Vitamin D, get CCP Virus and its mutations.
"I believe that Jesus would want us" to take the vaccine says Amaral.
Yes, I am sure Jesus would want you to take an experimental injection that we already know is causing injury and death and has either been tested or contains fetal stem cells. Not! What a pompous liar. Jesus would not want you or me to benefit from the crime of abortion. Only a devil would try to convince you otherwise.
Do you want the proof? Here, you are:
"And fear ye not them that kill the body, and are not able to kill the soul: but rather fear him that can destroy both soul and body in hell." Matthew 10:28
If you are a part of St. Mary's Parish in Brampton, flee! Flee this parish, flee this priest. He is not your friend. He is a deceiver. If you take it on the advice of this pompous, narcissistic, effete, then you better well be ready, "when your time comes!"
Liborio Amaral! If you wish to take this injection, that is your business, you take it knowing full well its development and dangers. You will be judged. You have no right to deceive your people at St. Mary's or those who come across this video that this is a gift from God and that Jesus would say to take it.
Flee this priest and this parish!
Now, which Toronto priest is next, because if your dumb enough to do this and lie to the people that this is a gift from God or what Jesus would do, you get your own blog Label.
Those who wish to help may write me out them may write me at voxcantoris@rogers.com.
905-451-2300
Good work, Vox. The deceivers are all revealing themselves now, and with such glee. Stay confessed, and keep to your prayer regimen.
