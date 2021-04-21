Bergoglio and his Vatican rats are not your friends!

Seriously? Chelsea Clinton - a Satanist? Deepak Chopra - a pagan?
For eight years we have endured this Bishop of Rome, this pustulating boil on the Seat of Peter, disgrace the Office and the Church.
Look at the "gay" rainbow! The catechism is next.
Francis is not your friend. Have you understood yet? He is demonic, an evil monster.
Fifth International Vatican Conference Home - Vatican Conference 2021
Conference Collaborators - Vatican Conference 2021
Speakers - Vatican Conference 2021
Archbishop Vigano responds below.
Declaration
of Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò
with regard to the
“Fifth International Vatican Conference”
April 20, 2021
From May 6-8,
2021, the fifth International Vatican Conference will take place, entitled
Exploring the Mind, Body & Soul. Unite to Prevent & Unite to Cure. A
Global Health Care Initiative: How Innovation and Novel Delivery Systems
Improve Human Health. The event is being hosted by the Pontifical Council for
Culture, the Cura Foundation, the Science and Faith Foundation, and the Stem for
Life Foundation [link].
Michael Haynes of
LifeSiteNews has reported (here) on the topics to be addressed and the
participants, including the infamous Anthony Fauci, whose scandalous conflicts
of interest did not prevent him from taking over the management of the pandemic
in the United States; Chelsea Clinton, a follower of the Church of Satan and a
staunch abortion advocate; the New Age guru Deepak Chopra; Dame Jane Goodall,
environmentalist and chimpanzee expert; the CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna; representatives
of Big Tech; and a whole slew of abortionists, Malthusians, and globalists
known to the general public.
The conference has
recruited five prominent journalists to be moderators, who are exclusively from
left-wing media outlets such as CNN, MSNBC, CBS and Forbes.
This Conference —
along with the Council for Inclusive Capitalism of Lynn Forester de Rothschild,
the Global Compact on Education, and the inter-religious Pantheon to be held in
June in Astana, Kazakhstan — is the umpteenth scandalous confirmation of a
disturbing departure of the current Hierarchy, and in particular its highest
Roman members, from Catholic orthodoxy.
The Holy See has
deliberately renounced the supernatural mission of the Church, making itself
the servant of the New World Order and Masonic globalism in an antichristic
counter-magisterium.
The same Roman
Dicasteries, occupied by people ideologically aligned with Jorge Mario
Bergoglio and protected and promoted by him, now continue unrestrained in their
implacable work of demolishing Faith, Morals, ecclesiastical discipline, and
monastic and religious life, in an effort as vain as it is unprecedented to
transform the Bride of Christ into a philanthropic association enslaved to the
Strong Powers.
The result is the
super-imposition over the true Church of a sect of heretical and depraved
Modernists who are intent on legitimizing adultery, sodomy, abortion,
euthanasia, idolatry, and any perversion of the intellect and will.
The true Church is
now eclipsed, denied and discredited by her very Pastors, betrayed even by the
one who occupies the highest Throne.
The fact that the
deep Church has managed to elect its own member so as to carry out this
infernal plan in agreement with the deep state is no longer a mere suspicion,
but a phenomenon which it is now essential to ask questions about and shed
light on.
The submission of
the Cathedra veritatis ["See (or Throne) of Truth] to the interests of the
Masonic elite is manifesting itself in all its evidence, in the deafening
silence of the Sacred Pastors and in the bewilderment of the People of God, who
have been abandoned to themselves.
Further
demonstration of this degenerate libido serviendi ["desire for
serving"] of the Vatican towards the globalist ideology is the choice of
speakers to give testimonials and lectures: supporters of abortion, of the use
of fetal material in research, of demographic decline, of the pan-sexual LGBT
agenda, and last but not least, of the narrative of Covid and the so-called
vaccines.
Cardinal Ravasi,
the President of the Pontifical Council for Culture, is certainly one of the
leading representatives of the deep Church and Modernist progressivism, as well
as an advocate of dialogue with the infamous Masonic sect and a promoter of the
famous Courtyard of the Gentiles. It is therefore not surprising that included
among the organizers of the event is the Stem for Life Foundation [link], which
proudly defines itself as “a nonsectarian, nonpartisan, tax-exempt organization
focused on creating a movement to accelerate development of cell therapies.”
On closer
inspection, the sectarianism and partisanship of the Vatican Conference are
made evident by the topic it addresses, the conclusions it seeks to draw, its
participants, and its sponsors.
Even the image
chosen to promote the Conference is extremely eloquent: a close-up of
Michelangelo’s fresco of Creation on the Sistine Chapel ceiling, in which the
hand of God the Father reaches out towards the hand of Adam, but with both
hands covered by disposable surgical gloves, recalling the regulations of the
new “health liturgy” and implying that even the Lord Himself might spread the
virus.
In this
sacrilegious representation, the order of Creation is subverted into
therapeutic anti-creation, in which man saves himself and becomes the mad
author of his own health “redemption.”
Instead of the
purifying laver of Baptism, the Covid religion proposes the vaccine, the bearer
of disabilities and death, as the only means of salvation. Instead of Faith in
the Revelation of God, we find superstition and the irrational assent to
precepts that have nothing scientific about them, with rites and liturgies that
mimic true Religion in a sacrilegious parody.
This choice of
imagery has an aberrant and blasphemous ring to it, because it uses a
well-known and evocative image to insinuate and promote a false and tendentious
narrative that says that in the presence of a seasonal flu, whose virus has
still not been isolated according to Koch’s postulates (here) and that can be
effectively cured using existing treatments, it is necessary to administer
vaccines that are admitted to be ineffective and that are still in the
experimentation phase, with unknown side-effects, and whose producers have
obtained a criminal shield of immunity for their distribution.
The victims
immolated on the altar of the health Moloch, from children dismembered in the
third month of pregnancy in order to produce the gene serum to the thousands of
people who have been killed or maimed, do not stop the infernal machine of Big
Pharma, and it is to be feared that there will be a resurgence of the
phenomenon over the next few months.
One wonders if
Bergoglio’s zeal for the dissemination of the gene serum is not also motivated
by base economic reasons, as compensation for the losses suffered by the
Vatican and the Dioceses following the lockdown and the collapse of attendance
by the faithful at Mass and the Sacraments.
On the other hand,
if Rome’s silence about the violation of human and religious rights in China
has been paid for by the Beijing dictatorship with substantial prebends,
nothing prevents the replication of this scheme on a large scale in exchange
for the Vatican’s promotion of the vaccines.
The Conference
will obviously take great care not to mention even indirectly the perennial
teaching of the Magisterium on moral and doctrinal questions of the greatest
importance.
Conversely, the
sycophantic praise of the worldly mentality and the prevailing ideology will be
the only voice, along with the amorphous ecumenical repertoire inspired by the
New Age.
I note that in
2003 the same Pontifical Council for Culture condemned yoga meditation and,
more generally, New Age thought as being incompatible with the Catholic faith.
According to the
Vatican document, New Age thought “shares with a number of internationally
influential groups the goal of superseding or transcending particular religions
in order to create space for a universal religion which could unite humanity.
Closely related to this is a very concerted effort on the part of many
institutions to invent a Global Ethic, an ethical framework which would reflect
the global nature of contemporary culture, economics and politics. Further, the
politicization of ecological questions certainly colors the whole question of
the Gaia hypothesis or worship of mother earth” (2.5).
It goes without
saying that the pagan ceremonies with which Saint Peter’s Basilica was profaned
in honor of the pachamama idol fit perfectly into that “politicization of
ecological questions” denounced by the 2003 Vatican document, and which today
is instead promoted sine glossa ["without gloss," that is, without
any statement taking any distance from the agenda] by the so-called Bergoglian
magisterium, beginning with Laudato Sì and Fratelli Tutti.
At La Salette, Our
Lady warned us: “Rome will lose the Faith and become the seat of the
Antichrist.”
It will not be the
Holy Church, indefectible by the promises of Christ, that will lose the Faith:
it will be the sect that occupies the See of Most Blessed Peter and which today
we see propagating the anti-gospel of the New World Order.
It is no longer
possible to remain silent, because today our silence would make us accomplices
of the enemies of God and of the human race.
Millions of
faithful are disgusted by the countless scandals of the Pastors, by the
betrayal of their mission, by the desertion of those who by Holy Orders are
called to bear witness to the Holy Gospel and not to support the establishment
of the kingdom of the Antichrist.
I beg my Brothers
in the Episcopate, priests, religious, and in a particular way the faithful
laity who see themselves being betrayed by the Hierarchy, to raise their voices
so as to express with a spirit of true obedience to Our Lord, Head of the
Mystical Body, a firm and courageous denunciation of this apostasy and its
authors.
I invite everyone
to pray that the Divine Majesty may be moved to compassion and intervene in our
aid.
May the Most Holy
Virgin, terribilis ut castrorum acies ordinata (the Song of Songs (6:3, 6:10)
[“terrible as an army in battle array”], intercede before the Throne of God,
compensating with Her merits for the unworthiness of Her children who invoke
Her with the glorious title of Auxilium Christianorum ["Help of
Christians."]
+ Carlo Maria
Viganò, Archbishop
20 April 2021
Feria Tertia infra
Hebdomadam II post Octavam Paschae
5 comments:
The Pachamama in the Vatican really was in your face paganism,hard to believe it could get worse but it has,they are totally on board with the one world religion,and with Masses and Sacraments been denied to the faithful,all part of the plan.Last year in Ireland Easter was cancelled ,but the Archbishop of Dublin attended a Muslim religious ceremony in a football pitch.Now it's prison time for going to Mass.
Archbishop Vigano, never a frivolous word in his communication.
It is a spiritual reality even we can see, the voice of the hireling we recognize, and the voice of a shepherd as well.
I am grateful to Archbishop Vigano for his outspokeness, also Cardinal Burke & Bishop Schneider, but the multitude of Catholics who are still without access to their parish CC, the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass & Sacrmanets for over a year and who have no TLM parish available to them, do consider themselves abandoned orphans by the Church as a whole. The eclipsed church must step out of the shadows & affirm the Brethren in the True Faith no matter what it takes to do so. They cannot afford to sit astride the fence waiting for others to take action - they have been ordained & consecrated to lead & that's what we expect & demand they do
My question is this...........WHY aren't people outraged that all of this came from FAUCI"S GAIN OF FUNCTION research on the bat virus???
Gain of function research is a field of medical research focused on the serial passaging of microorganisms in vitro and in vivo. This places positive selective pressure on the microorganisms to effect mutations that would increase their pathogenicity, transmissibility, and antigenicity. Wikipedia
From a Document on the Dept of Homeland Security website. Note that scientists in the USA protested the "Gain of Function" being done here because it is too dangerous.So Fauci ( and Gates) convinced the Obama Administration to send in to the Wuhan Labs to have them do it and we gave them millions in grants for the project.
I recall reading about this in a science article at the time . The ridiculous rationale was hat by forcing the Bat virus to infect human tissue they could have inoculations at the ready when the virus actually evolved in the wild to infect humans. ( maybe never or maybe in a hundred or more years)
How damned stupid do these eugenic vaccinologists believe the populace really is? are they correct assuming we are lemming idiots?
https://www.ispsw.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/689_Lin.pdf
Nota Bene ........Matt Gaetz ( GOP leader refused a pardon by Trump) has been looking into the Fed monies financing the Wuhan labs where Fauci sent the Bat viruses out of the US to, for Gain of Function enhancement research. ( stated in the PDF Fed Document)
Now he is being smeared in the Press and discredited ( maybe true ,
maybe not )
BUT NO ONE is looking into the Fauci/Gates Chinese Communist complicity for murdering global populations with their viruses AND Inoculations.
Rome will lose the faith and become the seat of the Antichrist.
Our Lady of La Salette 19 Sept 1846
Why is everybody waiting to be kicked in the head before recognizing that this prophecy is being fulfilled now, not tomorrow.
Post a comment