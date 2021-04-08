L'osservatore Romano's homo-erotic blasphemy

Only a sick mind would try to rehabilitate Judas Iscariot. Bergoglio has. Only a sicker mind would blaspheme Good Friday with a homo-erotic image of Jesus, naked, tending to Judas.
Judas is in Hell. Judas did not repent. If he did, the LORD would have told us as an example of His mercy.
Judas is in Hell, period. Jesus Himself tells us, "better that he had not been born."
Father Zuhlsdorf goes deeper into this than I can at this moment. It is worth the read.
2 comments:
Son of Perdition ,according to Christ,Judas was obviously offered a lot more than thirty pieces of silver,probably a position of power and prestige in the Temple.There are a lot of interesting articles on the continued rehabilitation of Judas on Tradition in Action. https://www.traditioninaction.org/RevolutionPhotos/A185rcJudasRequiem.htm
Vox
Is there is no end to this disturbed man's desire to offend? Maybe if we look closely enough we can find some copraphilia.
