Bergoglio gives Catholics and abuse victims a big you know what

Now, let us remember that this man lived with Mr. McCarrick for years and knew nothing. Nothing happened.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pope-francis-names-cardinal-with-close-ties-to-mccarrick-as-key-figure-in-n
This is being done on the eve of the "summit" on child abuse, and we know it is about more than child abuse, it is about sodomite and predator infiltration which will not be addressed, It is a big finger by the Bishop of Rome to every victim of priest and nun predators and perverts.
6 comments:
As Stalin famously said, "It's not who casts the votes that counts, it's who counts the votes that counts."
It pays to be s perv in Francischurch!
Btw, I think Francis moves people to the Vatican because of some type of diplomatic immunity in case the law gets to close.
The conclave was apparently invalid per multiple provisions of university Domenico Gregis. Benedict mmmay have validly resigned, but that doesn't mean Francis was validly elected.
Speaking on which. A French homo-writer-activist is releasing a book that claims 4 out of 5 Vatican clergy are gay. The aim being that the men are hypocrites living double lives and that they should all follow the Great Francis who recognizes their double standard and with him and his LGBT outreach move towards a church that will once and for all abolish the sin of homosexuality and instead celebrate it.
A lot of funny things starting to surround this upcoming Amazon Synod, and sex abuse teepee event.
Correcting auto correct... .Conclave apparently violated JPII's UDG and if so would be invalid.
