Bergoglio the Heretic, Bergoglio the Schismatic

I hope those in the Vatican who read this blog print this out and say, "Look what these nasty bloggers are saying...we should try to sue this one again.!"
His handlers spin this man as some great friend of the faithful. No film can redeem this pathetic cretin, this malefactor!
We have just in the last few weeks the perversion visits to the Vatican of celebrities and globalists who by their actions hate Christ and His Church but are welcomed in its halls.
We have seen the scandalous use of sacred vestments by pagans and perverts aided and abetted by the likes of Timothy Dolan.
We have as Father Z reports, the sudden bolting down of tables in Roman sanctuaries, just since the Summorum Pontificum conference last autumn.
More filthy insults by the Bergoglian boil on the seat of Peter (think of another name for a donkey)
And the vilest man who once told a woman who follows Martin Luther to "go forward" to receive Holy Communion, to expand it to all of Germany and eventually the world. Just as with Amoris Laetitia, this is the ultimate attack on Jesus Christ and His Holy Sacrament, His body, blood, soul and divinity.
Bergoglio is an evil man, there can now be no doubt, more and more daily come to see him for what he is.
The Cardinals and Bishops who are waiting for him to drop dead and start again are wrong. They are cowards and they must cease to be so. They must stand up and call out this heretical, malefactor for what he is. They cannot remove him, but they can denounce him.
So it is written, so let it be done!
I agree Vox.Bergoglio is a Heretic and an evil man-no doubt about it.The True Church of Traditional Catholicism is growing ,partly because of his 1968 view of the world.He will have his say and be on his way!
Well, the Bear thinks we should pray for the Sweet Meteor of Death before there is another Season II of American Gods. He’s funny. That show isn’t in even in my world but I think that we should probably pray for the SMOD before the next conclave happens to us. Does anyone think we can ever find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy than the next Vatican conclave? And these are the men who will elect a Catholic Pope EVER? I’m praying for the SMOD, in a state of grace, PLEASE. And thank you God, I’ve really enjoyed this small piece of world you let me inhabit w/my very favorite people whom I love so very much, just save our souls now. That’s my prayer.
So it is written, so let it be done - Amen!
They most certainly CAN remove him because he is merely a squatter with no more authority than you or I. He is NOT Peter.....Benedict is, and all they have to do is to say so and decree it in an imperfect council. SO WHAT if not many will follow them...the Truth isn't swayed or changed by numbers. A tiny minority followed Athanasius, and they were right. We will all be held accountable for the witness we've given in this God-forsaken darkness, and I say again, with absolutely NO compunction.....he. is. NOT. Peter.
Do not worry about those in Vatican. Catholics who are informed they know that Bergoglio is heretic, false prophet and prophesied destroyer in the Church. I spoke to few priests - nobody will speak to you openly out of fear - however they (with open mind and hearts) know that God gave them Bergoglio as a punishment for rejection the true Pope (Benedict) and for rebellion in the Church.
Bergoglio unknowingly will clean the church, because all the weeds within will follow him to the schism. All the true priests and true believers will oppose this heretic. All of this will be painful, but God will allow that, because cleaning of the church is necessary. God will not allow for sin to be praised in his own church...
The Vatican will share the doomsday of second Temple in Jerusalem... God's WILL will happen, because we do not repent, but encourage sin as a good thing. ALL PROPHECIES ARE SAYING THAT AND THEY ARE HOLY... even if those in the black robes denied them. Pharisees did the same... We suppose to learn from the past. They think, they want to rule The GOD !!! O, how far we went astray... In front of us is great pain, but also the re-birth of small and holy true church. The weeds will go to the one world religion church...
Bergoglio the Heretic, Bergoglio the Schismatic, Bergoglio the Apostate, Bergoglio the Marxist, minion of Satan & hater of the OHC&A Church Christ founded on St. Peter & the First Apostles, whom the Sankt Gallen Mafia & Freemasons were jubilant in getting on the Seat of Peter. It is now eighteen months since we were promised a public correction of this imposter who has already been allowed by silent & complicit Cardinals to sack relatively good men from positions of note & install sodomites whom he can easily manipulate in their place, thereby ensuring the prolongation of his infamous ideology for decades to come. Why is it so hard to publicly declare what the world can plainly see is happening under our very noses? The trust we attached to the Papal Office & College of Cardinals has been completely eroded by this anti-Christ & one cannot see how it can ever be restored by Man. Such restoration must be by God alone & I cannot see this taking place prior to the consecration of Russia & the full revelation of the Third Secret of fatima.
Francis a heretic? Yes. Francis a schismatic? Yes. Francis our Pope? Of course. How can one say that Benedict is the true Pope while Benedict himself denies that and acknowledges that Francis is the pope. Calling Benedict the true pope is an escape from reality. It won't work because we have to deal with Francis, who is our pope. No matter what.
I wish people would not refer to Francis as a donkey. They served their lord and Master ,carried His Mother to Bethlehem ,and then to Egypt,carried Christ into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday ,which is why they bear a cross on their shoulders. Donkeys do not offend God."The ox knows his Master,and the ass his Masters crib".
Bergoglio,the fork-tongued facilitator of the murder of little Alfie Evans. If the pope had a helicopter standing by, why didn't he insist that it be put to use before it was too late? Because the helicopter was a prop, only there for show, just like everything else that concerns this rotten fraud.
St. Peter, pray for us!
It's only natural for Catholics to discuss and debate who is the pope? These heretics have done so much to foment confusion, and that is just one obvious outcome. There are great opinions on both sides. Here's my thought, FWIW, not much.
Apparently PB was under a lot of pressure to resign, which makes an abdication invalid in some way.
Apparently he thought he could bifurcate the papacy, impossible, which makes an abdication invalid, I think.
As Ann Barnhardt says, this has nothing to do with Bergolio, and everything to do with PB's attempted abdication.
Popes have abdicated, but not continued to live in the Vatican, be called Holy Father, and wear white.
I believe PB intended to bifurcate the papacy, even Georg Ganswein said that was his intention. Invalid.
I believe he is still the pope.
The other evidence, in my mind, is the fact that the man they inserted into the Chair is an obvious apostate.
This belies the protection of the Holy Spirit. Either the Holy Spirit protects the faith or the Holy Spirit does not.
Which is it.
A Jesuit sits on the seat of Peter. That was never suppose to happen according to the Jesuit founder. For some historical and reality revealing information search engine, Review: The Jesuit Order as a Synagogue of Jews....a book review at the Occidental Observer. May this evil deception be revealed and removed.
Amen! @ Susan!
All the bolting down of the altars signifying their stubborn pride will be seen as laughably stupid when God inevitably burns the Vatican and the Churches of Rome to the ground just as He did to the Temple of Jerusalem... twice!
Looks like the VII Church will mark the 3rd and final time.
