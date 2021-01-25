Doug Ford and the Ontario medical community are lying to you.

This is the data from the webpage COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Ontario as of 10:30 A.M. on Sunday, January 24, 2021. This is not my data. There are 1,436 persons hospitalized in Ontario. This is down from 1,501 the previous day. Those 65 people either got better and were discharged or died or a combination of both.
There are approximately 464 hospitals in Ontario. The data can be found at the link below.
General Hospital Locations - General Hospitals - Health Services in Your Community - MOHLTC (gov.on.ca)
On average, there are just over 3 people with the China Virus in Ontario's hospitals.
Where is the crisis?
For this, for three people per hospital, we are killing our economy, isolating people, distressing people causing a great rise in suicides, abuse and substance abuse and bankruptcies which repeat the cycle.
The numbers above prove the comments from people whom I know in health care. There is no overcrowding crisis. There is nobody going without an ICU bed who needs one.
I have no doubt that people are ill and dying. I have a friend, a doctor with it and he is in the last few days of quarantine and is recovering at home without treatment. A friend's father, noted below, has passed. He was an octogenarian who went into a Toronto hospital for a stroke and caught China Virus there, and died from it. The dead in long-term care are not being transported to hospitals. They are not in those numbers. They are being left to die in the nursing home.
Douglas Ford, an alleged "Conservative" Ontario Premier, is an abject failure. He has lied to the people of Ontario. He has engaged in a cover-up with a corrupt medical community.
Cardinal Collins and the bishops of Ontario have been duped into closing our churches.
The time has come to end this fraud.
Vox
This is what I have been thinking all along. Is this a scamdemic? Of course the media continues to feed this fear and ignorance.
On another note the Gesimas start next Sunday. Can you believe it? And NO MASS FOR US.
