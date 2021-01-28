Communist China must collapse upon itself. Are you prepared to help in this war?

Last summer I needed to buy a new barbeque grill. Everything at Canadian Tire or Home Depot was from communist China. Instead, I did my research. I paid more, bought a better product and I ordered it from my local Canadian and independent Home Hardware/Home BuildAll. It is a Broil-King and it was completely manufactured in Waterloo, Ontario. There is also an American plant manufacturing for the market in the United States.
Since the CCP Virus came ashore, in my own protest, I have done what I can to not buy anything made in communist China. An exception is Taiwan, of course. I have done without, or in the case of a small medical device, a pulse oximeter, waited until an American company was able to deliver on production. I paid $400 for it when a trashy and unpredictably inaccurate one from communist China could be had at the nation of Bezos for $50 or less.
The good people of China are in deep darkness and oppression. Those who know and rebel are in prison, concentration and re-education camps or worse. It seems to me that there is a difference between the Chinese and the Russians and the toleration of communist overlords. The Chinese seem less willing to throw it off. We need that time to come.
Communist China must be punished by the world for the CCP Virus. I have little faith in any of our leaders, particularly now without Donald Trump not on the scene, that this will happen. It is up to you and it is up to me.
Buy nothing from China. If you need something and there is no alternative, buy it used if you can or do without. Pay more if you must. Do whatever you can do.
We must break this evil regime. We can do it.
3 comments:
Yes! I'll go so far as to avoid buying any anything electronic, since nearly all the parts in electronics come from China.
I have thought for a long time that what we need is organization. The Left is beautifully organized, and as we see, they do very well. Anytime someone on the right tries to organize, the Left swoops in, vilifies it, and the right caves like little tents. We're appallingly weak and disjointed.
We need organized boycotts and a movement we all get behind.
If the conservative right in the USA, Canada, and the world, ever manage to put aside dopey differences and work together, we can turn things around. This is why Big Tech is working overtime to prevent us from doing just that.
They fear it.
I'm in the same boat Vox. I am always checking the "Made in ______" label. I have paid more every time that the option for domestic product has been available. I can do better and do without more often. There needs to be a concerted effort by all, that is for sure.
