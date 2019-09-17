Rosica at Splashdown

|The party's over, Tom
However, someone has revealed it to Michael Voris, as reported here.
It is this writer who doggedly pursued this arrogant clericalist and it was this writer who was the first to out him for his plagiarsim. The price was a slap-suit that elevated this blog from 600,000 page views after a decade to what you see at the left today, all since March of 2015.
The price Rosica paid was great.
Suing this writer was the beginning of the end for this errant cleric. It focused others from Bloggers to LifeSiteNews to Breitbart, Catholic World Report, Renew America and the National Catholic Register on this nasty and despicable actions. It caused everyone to take a closer look.
He is a broken man. He was on the rise, no doubt lusting an episcopal appointment from Bergoglio. He is Bergoglio's type, to be sure.
It's over for him, brought down from heights by his own blind pride and arrogance. He is a sycophant and a sociopath, just like his Bergoglio.
Whatever has sent him to Southdown may it be a start of his healing. May he find his priesthood again, but may he live as a hermit and may no Catholic ever been on the receiving end again of this man's actions, nor ministry.
He is a bad man and a bad priest and as he wrote me many times, "a sad, sad man."
No comments:
Post a Comment