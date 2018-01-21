Canadian Catholics and non-Catholic Christians have brought unto themselves persecution by the fascist regime of Justin Trudeau

In Canada, we have no law restricting or limiting abortion. Abortion can be performed up to the moment before birth for any reason. Justin's father, Pierre Elliot Trudeau, brought in Canada's first abortion law. It was 1968 and up to that time, all abortions were a criminal offence. A woman was required to have approval from a tribunal of doctors in a hospital known as a "therapeutic abortion committee" and the abortion could be performed if the life or health of the mother was at risk. Clearly, large trucks were driven through that loophole. In spite of that, in 1988, the Supreme Court of Canada struck down the law declaring it "unconstitutional." Let us be clear, it was not the "abortion" that was suddenly considered a constitution right, it was not and it is not. What was declared unconstitutional was the unequal application of the law, the delay and the limited access to the law across the country. It was deemed to have deprived the woman of the right to "security of the person." Parliament was invited by the Supreme Court to write a law that would protect the "fetus" but to also respect the right of the woman - a limitation perhaps in the trimester, etc. The pro-life movement would not take half a loaf, the Catholic bishops were weak and ineffectual and no government since has ever had the courage to take any action, not even to stop sex-selected abortion - one that would no doubt murder more girls than boys.
Yet Justin Trudeau, an incompetent, unqualified, and intellectually deficient man continues to obfuscate and lie that abortion is a "right."
When Donald John Trump the President of the United States reinstated the Mexico City Policy that no American taxpayer dollars could be used to fund abortion overseas, Justin Trudeau reversed Canadian foreign aid policy under the Harper Government and funded abortion to the tune of $650,000,000.00 and his Minister responsible, another Quebecois Catholic declared that, "Advocacy is included in our initiative, so yes, we will support local groups and international groups who advocate for women's rights, including abortion."
Canadians elected a Prime Minister who actually said the following treasonous statement:
“I always say that if ever I believed Canada was really Stephen Harper’s Canada — that we were heading against abortion, against gay marriage, that we were going backwards 10,000 different ways — maybe I would think about wanting to make Quebec a country.”
He has ushered in euthanasia without a fight, has legalised the recreational use of narcotics, specifically marijuana. He has not acted to confront the Supreme Court's insane decision on beatiality. The man's mind is darkened. he can only be possessed by evil.
Nothing, not even his apparent apostasy to Islam, would stop the Archbishop of Montreal from giving Mr. Trudeau, Holy Communion.
Recently, the fascist regime of Justin Trudeau decreed that any organization that applies for summer job grants must tick a box on the application that they support Charter (constitutional) Rights including the right to murder a baby in the mother's womb, a "right" not in fact, in the Charter!
Even the secular media is outraged at this barbaric attack on Canadian's individual rights and the Constitution. Unbelievably, even the CBC and Macleans have seen this as a detestable overreach. Just a little pinch of incense, according to Justin. Just offer a little pinch and you can live. In Justin Trudeau's world, Christians need not apply.
Canadian Catholics were warned. They were warned by his past actions. They were warned on this blog. In spite of all the knowledge of his past, the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops issued glowing congratulations in Trudeau's election victory, something they have never done before within memory and never for Stephen Harper. They issued a guide during the last election that was clearly directing Canadians to vote either Liberal or Socialist, anything but to maintain the policies of the soft Conservative, Harper Government. They specifically referred to a "Just Society," a not so subtle message to those who remember his father's famous slogan and the subliminal play on Justin's own name. Together with Development and Peace, Canadian Catholics were fed subliminal advertising even using the political colours of the Liberals and socialist NDP, but never the blue of the Conservative Party.
Catholics in Canada elected Justin Trudeau, we are enough of the population to cause that to happen, now, we are told to offer just a pinch of incense to the gods and we can have our summer jobs money.
Now, a Vatican advisor Tweets that we should “Pray for the conversion of mind and heart of this PM. His youthfulness and hope that he brings to Canada is overshadowed by the darkness of his words.” The same Vatican advisor who was proud to show pictures of Justin Trudeau allegedly "praying" in the Sistine Chapel before The Last Judgement.
Justin Trudeau is a wicked man. No man could take the positions he has taken without having a darkened mind and an uninformed conscience. That Last Judgement will come for Justin Trudeau as it will come for all of us. It will be severe for him but it will be even more severe for the bishops and priests who have by design or dereliction failed to teach the faith to him and to the Catholics of Canada and you, my fellow Catholics, who voted for this man and this government and continue to support it will also be held accountable.
The Prophet Ezechiel wrote.
“If, when I say to the wicked, Thou shalt surely die: thou declare it not to him, nor speak to him, that he may be converted from his wicked way, and live: the same wicked man shall die in his iniquity, but I will require his blood at thy hand.” Ezekiel 3:18
11 comments:
"In Canada, we have no law restricting or limiting abortion. Abortion can be performed up to the moment before birth for any reason. Justin's father, Pierre Elliot Trudeau, brought in Canada's first abortion law. It was 1968 and up to that time, all abortions were a criminal offence."
I would say calling Pierre Elliot and Justin "fascists" is sth which would make Il Duce squirm.
Italian Penal code 1931 : 1-4 years prison for an abortion performed alone, 2-5 for one using "medical assistance", both for the child murdering mother and for the "medical assistance".
Not saying all fascisms are good, or that Il Duce was good on all accounts (I support Non abbiamo bisogno of course, and if he was a landgrabber in juridics in 1929, perhaps the Pope selling out the old Papal States was more to blame, he was following the tradition he admired - created by clearly non-fascist "liberals" of 1870 and years to then) - but accepting abortion, no, he would not.
Yes, Satan is slick, he puts demons in attractive people, knowing physically attractive people are liked and admired by all. Psychiatrists note that sociopaths are often charming, attractive people, like America's Ted Bundy, who used his good looks and charm to lure people to their deaths, and often. People are so easily fooled, and no unattractive person will ever gain office again, in our obsessively superficial world. We care about the suit, not the person in the suit. We no longer care if a demon occupies the suit, as long as the suit is attractive. He represents US, and we must look hale and hearty and sexually suitable for the world. No pasty face or obese representatives for us, never again. The West is like that now. Churchill wouldn't have a chance in today's culture, nor would Honest Abe. They would be laughed to scorn.
Look at the Archbishop's face as he hands the snake his cracker. See how coyly he peeks up and smiles, hoping to catch some eye contact with our hero. It is not the Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity of Christ that has his attention, that he holds in his hands at that very moment, no, it is Trudeau, the REAL Trudeau, right there in front of him. Oh! My!
Our Church is seething with capitulating Modernists, apostates, sodomites, and weaklings. The people did not abandon God, nor the faith, the faith has been rendered so tattered and effeminate the people can no longer tolerate it. Not everyone wants to live in Fairyland. Give them Truth, and they'll come back, dirtier and more horribly corrupt, but they'll come back. But you'll get no truth from these pathetic specimens, they wouldn't know Truth if it ran over them. They prefer Ease, and Comfort, and Travel, preferably with like-minded companions, to enjoy Leisure, and Fine wine, and of course, Elegant dinners, all on church business, mind you. As for God, as for the faith, the sheep, let them eat cake! These men do not have the faith, and what they do not have, they cannot give you.
Canada has chosen a path, and is well down that road. Hell is the destination, and it is in sight. Similar to all of Europe, now overrun with their replacements(and keep in mind, no replacement ever happened over a tea party), the sand has almost run out. Time in this case is not your friend, it grows short. Soon your options will be gone, if they are not already. If Canadians do not enjoy their nation drenched in the blood of children, and mired in sinful "freedoms", that enslave, and do not want their beloved homeland to sink into the abyss more than it has, it had better pray first, ask God for help persistently, and rise up to re-define itself as a Christian nation that demands Christian values be represented in it's laws and culture. You will meet stiff resistance, Satan does not give up ground easily nor quietly. Some will suffer.
There is, absolutely no other option.
God help Canada, and the West, it is in the hands of destroyers, and all that can help now is God and the people of courage He raises up to meet the times.
Ottawa is further North than Moscow.
Things like this make me wonder whether Prince Harry (if he becomes King) rather than Putin could be the Beast. Numerologically both "King Hari" translated to Hebrew and certain versions of Putin's name (in Latin ASCII, not in Cyrillic either traditional or unicode) could be it.
To Kathleen1031 - Your post is excellent. Wish all Canadians could read it. Canada, USA and most of the world is under blood-guilt. Vox Cantoris and Kathleen keep up the good work of God.
2Tm4"I command you therefore before God and the Lord Jesus Christ, who will judge the living and the dead at his appearing and his Kingdom: 2preach the word; be urgent in season and out of season; reprove, rebuke, and exhort, with all patience and teaching. 3For the time will come when they will not listen to the sound doctrine, but, having itching ears, will heap up for themselves teachers after their own lusts; 4and will turn away their ears from the truth, and turn aside to fables. 5But you be sober in all things, suffer hardship, do the work of an evangelist, and fulfill your ministry." God bless you Vox and all the bloggers out there who call out the enemies of Christ. As for our evil pm, those who chose him, chose after their hearts desire. As for our bishops, Words fail, wolves in sheep's clothing seems too kind!
More appropriately,hypocrites,blind guides,serpents,brood of vipers, God have mercy on them that they repent and begin to be true shepherds, that would take a miracle, but nothing is impossible with God.
Mr. Trudeau is indeed the epitome of evil.
Karl
So long as our Catholic institutions are sucking on the tit of federal funding, absolutely nothing will change.
Now is the perfect opportunity for every Catholic/Protestant Christian organization to tell the Government to shove it, by cancelling every liberal pet project they are party to.
No more health care. No more looking after refugees. No more helping illegal immigrants. PULL THE PLUG ON IT ALL! Let's see where Trudeau can shove that money if there's no-one to take it considering the vast majority of charities are Christian.
Catholic Schools. PULL THE PLUG on Federal funding! No more LGBullshiT no more "sex" ed and "how to 'consent' classes" and "made-up-genders" for little children! Expel the out-the-closet kids licking their chops for a lawsuit because they can't bring their 'partner' to the dance.
Turn OFF the tap! Lay off the liberal Catholic and non-Catholic employees. Send a notice to non-Catholic children's parents that they will no longer be accommodated. Shatter the liberal teacher unions/associations into a thousand pieces. Catholic Hospitals do likewise!
Make a mess and dump it at the government's feet and say, "NO MORE!" Hagan Lio!
This is your next best alternative to violent revolution. Start a catastrophe that will make life very VERY inconvenient!
Oh... wait... It's up to our cowardly Bishops to lead the charge... so it'll never happen. Many of them will just check the box in the end. What harm's a little incense anyway? I mean... considering they are already handing out the Body of our Lord to the evil ones? The Employment Minister seems to think so!
"Trudeau’s Employment Minister, caught off guard by this backlash, is telling Christian groups just to check the stupid box and they’ll get the money—after all, it’s only a pinch of incense:
Employment Minister Patty Hajdu’s office says the attestation refers only to a group’s “core mandate,” and that there’s a distinction between an organization formed solely to oppose abortion access and a group that holds religious beliefs that include anti-abortion views. It has been encouraging religious groups to apply. But that hasn’t mollified many organizations who are faced with having to check off the box. The ministry’s Applicant Guide says the attestation is consistent with “the Government of Canada’s commitment to human rights, which include women’s rights and women’s reproductive rights, and the rights of gender-diverse and transgender Canadians.” It says the government recognizes that “women’s rights are human rights,” and include “sexual and reproductive rights — and the right to access safe and legal abortions.”"
The clergy members who refused to hold this "catholic" accountable have unleashed this devil on us. They encouraged him. I hope they know it.
Handing out Communion to one of Satan's 'top dogs'?? A blasphemy that us unprecedented. Oh wait!! The Archbishop doesn't believe in the real presence anyway!! So....according to him...what's the big deal?? He probably doesn't believe in HELL either, but if he doesn't do a 180 turn around, he will when he gets there!!!
Canada is indeed a basket case. I am so glad that I put the idea of emigrating there right out of my mind. I came to Australia instead and this place isn't perfect but it is better than Canada. As they say "Half a loaf is better than no bread"
Why is there no limit to a Canadian Prime Ministers term of office ?
Post a Comment