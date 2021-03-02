Toronto Bishop's email hacked.!

Well, this is interesting.
On February 9, 2020, Neil MacCarthy Director, Public Relations & Communications for the Archdiocese of Toronto wrote a memo to all clergy, parishes and staff regarding the email account of Bishop John Boissonneau. It had been "compromised" or hacked, the day before. It was a "Rogers" account. Having my email service from them myself, I know the security is pretty good. For example, the password one uses to log in through Yahoo is not the password that one uses to manage the account. Further, the password for Outlook, if one is using that as one's email program, is actually provided by Rogers, so the security seems pretty sound.
Anyone who wishes to write to the Auxillary Bishop for the Northern Region can use these emails.
northern.region@archtoronto.org or office@bishopboissonneau.com
3 comments:
Write to him? Surely you are joking! One defensive and arrogant response from him was all I needed. In a circumstance where a priest refused to offer holy communion on the tongue (pre-lockdown) he actually took the side of the priest.
Yes, joking.
Yes, that was my experience.
This particular bishop typifies the upwardly mobile clerical animal who will say and do anything or conversely utter nary a word if it serves his ambitions. Though it is now in vogue to speak of knowing the smell of the sheep, hierarchs of this kind (most of them, including the latest addition to the Toronto junta) wouldn't know a sheep if they tripped over it. Useless to consult or report anything to them, at least as it concerns the integrity of the faith. Invite them for some fine dining or send a bottle of choice vintage and you will surely receive a response. Snitch on a faithful priest and their responses are prompt. Praise a faithful priest and wait... The whole sorry lot needs to be ignored by faithful Catholics. Anathema sit!
