Catholic Church promotes NIKE and its Satanic shoes

We need to be harshly critical of the Church for promoting an image of a "saint" with a corporate logo.
As much as it might offend, I have always found these "coffin" images macabre to say nothing of the digging up of their resting bones. One can think of Cadfael - A Morbid Taste For Bones!
NIKE has just announced the production of 666 numbered pairs of Satanic shoes containing blood in the souls. I won't post the pictures, just the link here to Breitbart. Caution: disturbing.
If Carlo Accutis is a Saint, may he intercede by begging God to send down lighting to destroy these corporate images everywhere they have been placed where the logo defiles the sacred space reserved for God.
2 comments:
Good observations. I too have no particular devotion to Bl. Carlo but I ask, who buries a loved one in a gym outfit? At one time, Catholics were buried in their Sunday best; women veiled as they would at Holy Mass, rosary in hands clasped in prayer. Ready to participate in the liturgy of Heaven, as it were.
The statue in the photo you posted is another nod to the obsession with so called "youth ministry", another failed, misguided effort of the post conciliar church. In some places these "ministries" were recruiting grounds for ephebophiles and in others, assignments for intellectually challenged though "cool" younger priests who wear jeans and sneakers with their clerical shirt and whom our aging hierarchs see as magical instructors of "youtes". Millions of dollars have been spent on failed youth programs. Youth ministers became de rigueur even if a parish couldn't afford them. Silliness and immaturity or more of it was incorporated into the liturgy to pander to spoiled children who after all this couldn't tell you how many commandments there are! Resources wasted chasing after the winds of relevance. Vanity of vanities.
This is just another example of a church that has lost its way. Young people need guidance, sobriety and a challenge. Those who are older know this and those who by God's grace have come to realize this even though they grew up during the confusion if the post-conciliar revolution, understand that this is what our young people need. TRADITION. The faster all this silliness comes to an end, the better. The scamdemic had expedited the collapse of the antichurch. It cannot come soon enough. "Youth ministry" is an exercise in futility; babysitting at best, pandering to ignorant but entitled geeks at worst who think that the Church should do their bidding or else...
That's a trend we see a lot of now ,young people been laid out in their favourite football Jersey's,I've heard news casters refer to some footballers as god's ,same with celebrity chefs,their meals are not just delicious,but divine.Cult of celebrity ,now we have the covid cult.
Post a comment