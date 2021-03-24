Canadian Jesuits endorse sin!

There are times that a blog post writes itself. This is one of those times.
With apologies to the two good, faithful Jesuit priests in Canada that read this blog, but seriously Fathers, when is too much, too much?
About the joint review of Canadian Catholic Organization for Development and Peace's international partner organizations - Canada Province (jesuits.ca)
UPDATE:
Jose Sanchez, Author at All Inclusive Ministries | A Group for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Catholics in Toronto, Canada
Canada's First LGBTQA+ Technology Conference Venture Out Returns to Toronto (newswire.ca)'
Montreal, March 22, 2021.– On 25 February 2021, a joint press release from the Canadian Catholic Organization for Development and Peace (CCODP) and the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB) announced that, after a review of 63 D&P partners, 24 of them would no longer receive funding from CCODP, while 19 others would not be renewed. This follows the announcement months earlier of changes made to the organisation’s governance and partner selection process.
The Jesuits of Canada have been privileged to collaborate with the CCODP in furthering the social mission of the Church and look forward to many more years of the same. Over its long history, CCODP has accompanied people working for social change in the Global South, often making the difference between life and death for people who are marginalized.
We are deeply saddened to learn that so many CCODP partners are losing this vital support from CCODP. We regret that the process to arrive to this decision was not marked by the transparency and collaboration that the Church knows are key virtues to witnessing to the Good News and to becoming a synodal Church.
This process has harmed the reputation of some people and organizations, many supported by the local Church, who often risk their lives to defend poor and marginalized people. The impact of this decision may have widespread and long-term consequences for partner organizations in the Global South, threatening their very existence. This would represent a profound loss of the prophetic witness of the Church.
It appears that a review was undertaken with the purpose of judging the partners on their adherence to the Church’s teachings on sexual matters. We believe, however that the partners should be viewed with gratitude for their demonstrated and consistent commitment to the core richness of the Church’s social teachings. If consulted, lay people and the Religious of Canada, many of whom have worked in the Global South and who personally know many of these organizations and their contexts, could have provided more accurate information on the partners under review.
We also acknowledge with gratitude and hope the many signs of openness to international solidarity that we see emerging among the people of God in Canada. These seem to be signs of the Spirit at work. Along with the rest of the Church, we are being called to healing and transformation, especially with our brothers and sisters in the Global South. We wish to work with groups like CCODP in order to be transformed for the Kingdom of God.
Erik Oland
Provincial Superior
Jesuits of Canada
++
For more information:
José Sánchez
Director of Communications
CANcommunications@jesuits.org
4 comments:
Sickens me just to read it. Pretty sure Development & Peace is funded by Sharelife? Remember that when they pass around the hat for donations in the coming months.
Financial statements indicate In 2019 Sharelife funded D&P $800,000. In 2020 that was reduced to $100,000. At least Sharelife publishes a list of who they fund and how much.
As for transparency try and find the Development and Peace web page showing the exact organizations they fund and how much. Ain't much transparency there. Generalities and vague descriptors are the norm.
One should fully expect the Jesuit provincial to sign a letter in the next few days decrying D&Ps un-Catholic "lack of transparency and collaboration that the Church knows are key virtues to witnessing to the Good News and to becoming a synodal Church." I wouldn't place a bet on it if I were you.
As for becoming a synodal church I suggest we return to being the one, holy, Catholic and apostolic church, doctrine and all. The synodal church process is headed in the opposite direction (e.g., recent synodal German reaction to the teaching of authentic Catholic doctrine on same sex blessings.)
Truth does NOT change. Those who approve of the sin of sodomy are heretics. Period.
With very rare exceptions, "Jesuit" and "decadence" have become synonyms. It is most unfortunate. It wasn't always that way.
Post a comment