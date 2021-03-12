Credit where credit is due. Too bad he didn't do this in November!

His Excellency, Mister Neil MacCarthy, Communications Director for the Archdiocese of Toronto has communicated now to parishes, however, attendance is strictly to be in the church proper, overflow into the equivalent percentage in a church hall is verboten. He indicates that over 13,000 letters were received by Members of the Provincial Parliament and Premier with the great majority from Catholics in Mississauga. Good for them. Thirteen thousand out of one million, five-hundred thousand Catholics.
I will give credit on one hand to Cardinal Collins. At the same time a back-handed swipe (figuratively speaking of course) for spending four months clutching his pearls rather than calling the faithful into action and leading the charge to confront the Premier and the Eileen "Cruella" de Villa on the restrictions.
But, this is no call for rejoicing. Fifteen-percent is still a ridiculous number. A number that Cardinal Collins calls a "significant improvement" and a "balanced approach." Retailers can now have 25%. If His Eminence were on a teeter-totter he'd be flat on his backside. In a startling coincidence, it's also the amount of the cathedraticum, which is currently down tens of millions of dollars.
Let's celebrate. Three fingers worth, anyone?
Dictator Doug and Dr. Cruella are still playing mind-games. There is no scientific proof that churches spread the virus. 15 percent is better than nothing but it is still not acceptable. There has to be a push to full, unrestricted return to worship and attendance.
