This pagan idolatry is what Bergoglio has spawned. How can you defend him?

Today, May 14, Bergoglio has instructed Catholics to pray with all the pagan and apostate false religions of the world for God to end the China Virus. Do not do it.
This pagan idolatry below from the Diocese of Brentwood in England is what Bergoglio has spawned.
How can anyone still defend him?
It is my fundamental belief that the China Virus is upon us for two reasons, the sellout of the faithful Catholic of China and the idolatrous worship of the pagan Amazonian earth goddess in the Vatican in the presence of and with the blessing of Bergoglio of Rome.
He is an outrage. A disgusting cretin. A puss filled boil on the Seat of Peter. A wretched man whose corpse will emanate a stench like no other. A syncretist and a man who contradicts the Great Commission of Our Lord Jesus Christ and calls the God of all, a liar.
The only liar is Jorge Mario Bergoglio and the effeminate scum that surround him.
And as for this bumpkin's "fast," it will be steak for dinner!
"May his days be shortened and another his bishopric take."
False Ecumenism:
“Heresy consists in a stubborn denial of truths which have been defined and proposed by the Church as divinely revealed doctrines.” (Canon 1324-1325 of the 1917 Code of Canon Law).
Catholics are prohibited from praying with non-Catholics:
"[I]t is clear that the Apostolic See cannot on any terms take part in [the Protestants’ ecumenical] assemblies, nor is it anyway lawful for Catholics either to support or to work for such enterprises; for if they do so they will be giving countenance to a false Christianity, quite alien to the one Church of Christ. Shall We suffer, what would indeed be iniquitous, the truth, and a truth divinely revealed, to be made a subject for compromise? For here there is question of defending revealed truth." (Pope Pius XI, Mortalium Animos, n. 8.)
What does the Church say about pagan "gods"?
In Psalm 96:5, we read: " For all the gods of the Gentiles are devils: but the Lord made the heavens."
In 1 Corinthians 10:20: "But the things which the heathens sacrifice, they sacrifice to devils, and not to God. And I would not that you should be made partakers with devils."
According to theologian Prummer, in regard to pagans and heretics, "Active and formal religious co-operation is always forbidden. (Canon 1258, section 1)."
When 25 Jewish priests adored the sun inside the Temple, God considered it an abomination and severely punished the Hebrews for their participation in pagan worship. (See Ez. 8:16).
Leo XIII, Satis Cognitum, 29 Jun 1896: “Jesus Christ did not …institute a Church to embrace several communities similar in nature, but in themselves distinct, and lacking those bonds which render the Church unique and indivisible after that manner in which in the symbol of our faith we profess: ‘I believe in one Church.”
Pius XII, Mystici Corporis, 29 Jun 1943: They stray from divine truth “who imagine the Church to be something which can neither be touched nor seen, that it is something merely ‘spiritual,’ as they say, in which many Christian communities, although separated from one another by faith, could be joined by some kind of invisible link.”
"For in one spirit" says the Apostle, "were we all baptized into one Body, whether Jews or Gentiles, whether bond or free." As therefore in the true Christian community there is only one Body, one Spirit, one Lord, and one Baptism, so there can be only one faith. And therefore, if a man refuse to hear the Church, let him be considered - so the Lord commands - as a heathen and a publican." (Pius XII, Mystici Corporis 22.)
Pius IX, Jam Vos Omnes, 13 Sep 1868: “No non-Catholic sect or “all of them together in any way constitute or are that one Catholic Church which Our Lord founded and established and which He willed to create.”
Pius IX, Holy Office Letter, 16 Sep 1864: The novelty of “branch churches” “destroys at one stroke the divine constitution of the Church.”
Leo XIII, Officio Sanctissimo, 22 Dec 1887: He who separates from the Pope “has no further bond with Christ.”
Well, above is the teaching of the Catholic Magisterium and I could give a lot more to the same effect. What does Wotyla say?:
"The elements of this already-given Church exist, found in their fullness in the Catholic Church and, without this fullness, in the other Communities, where certain features of the Christian mystery have at times been more effectively emphasized. Ecumenism is directed precisely to making the partial communion existing between Christians grow towards full communion in truth and charity.(John Paul II, Encyclical Ut Unum Sint, n. 14)
This is blatant heresy!
"Some... hold it for certain that men destitute of all religious sense are very rarely to be found, they seem to have founded on that belief a hope that the nations, although they differ among themselves in certain religious matters, will without much difficulty come to agree as brethren in professing certain doctrines, which form as it were a common basis of the spiritual life. For which reason conventions, meetings and addresses are frequently arranged by these persons, at which a large number of listeners are present, and at which all without distinction are invited to join in the discussion, both infidels of every kind, and Christians, even those who have unhappily fallen away from Christ or who with obstinacy and pertinacity deny His divine nature and mission. Certainly such attempts can nowise be approved by Catholics, founded as they are on that false opinion which considers all religions to be more or less good and praiseworthy, since they all in different ways manifest and signify that sense which is inborn in us all, and by which we are led to God and to the obedient acknowledgment of His rule. Not only are those who hold this opinion in error and deceived, but also in distorting the idea of true religion they reject it, and little by little, turn aside to naturalism and atheism, as it is called; from which it clearly follows that one who supports those who hold these theories and attempt to realize them, is altogether abandoning the divinely revealed religion."
(Pope Pius XI, Encyclical Mortalium Animos, nn. 1-2)
Assisi was a great heresy and Wotyla's supreme act of heresy, in my opinion, was placing a budda atop the Tabernacle. Stating that the Church had changed her nature was another heresy - the Catholic Church is Indefectible - dogma.
It is standard practice for modernists to mix truth here with falsehood there:
"This will appear more clearly to anybody who studies the conduct of Modernists, which is in perfect harmony with their teachings. In their writings and addresses they seem not unfrequently to advocate doctrines which are contrary one to the other, so that one would be disposed to regard their attitude as double and doubtful. But this is done deliberately and advisedly, and the reason of it is to be found in their opinion as to the mutual separation of science and faith. Thus in their books one finds some things which might well be approved by a Catholic, but on turning over the page one is confronted by other things which might well have been dictated by a rationalist." (Pope St. Pius X, Encyclical Pascendi, n. 18;
"[This behavior] cannot be excused in the way that one sees it being done, under the erroneous pretext that the seemingly shocking affirmations in one place are further developed along orthodox lines in other places, and even in yet other places corrected; as if allowing for the possibility of either affirming or denying the statement, or of leaving it up to the personal inclinations of the individual – such has always been the fraudulent and daring method used by innovators to establish error. It allows for both the possibility of promoting error and of excusing it.
… [The heretic Nestorius] expressed himself in a plethora of words, mixing true things with others that were obscure; mixing at times one with the other in such a way that he was also able to confess those things which were denied while at the same time possessing a basis for denying those very sentences which he confessed."
(Pope Pius VI, Bull Auctorem Fidei)
The statue of Buddha placed on top of the Tabernacle in Assisi, Crucifixes covered up in the Vatican and Assisi, so as not to offend non Christians. Notice its always the Catholic Church making the compromises.Its the all new Man centered religion of the antichrist. Pope Paul kicked it off when he addressed the United Nations, and surrendered the Papal Tiara, and stated we need to look to the UN for peace.
Vox
No thanks Georgy-boy, I will be livestreaming Holy Mass (TLM, of course), something that is exceedingly offensive to the Modernist ears and eyes, of people like you.
Awaiting mammoth earthquake or destroying comet. May God have mercy on His faithful.
It is preposterous for our Churches to be opened for inter-church services & not for the Holy Mass & Sacraments. When such services were introduced here (Malaga) they were not attended by Catholics & dwindled away from lack of support. Surely Catholics will see this 'invitation' as one coming from Satan via Antipope F & avoid this occasion of mortal sin. False Ecumenism has had a truly disastrous effect on the CC & Bishops & priests who support such atrocities are not the successors of St. Peter & the First Apostles. We need open rebellion before this gets out of hand & AF must be denounced quickly. Why don't Cards. Burke, Mueller & Sarah invigorate themselves on Christ's behalf & do the needful? They cannot be trusted until they do so.
Amen.
Ana Milan, they will not because they are part of the apostasy of the church.
I have accepted it is just as was said a few years ago and I didn't want to believe it then, that while some of these men make noises to sound faithful, ultimately they will capitulate and do nothing. It was said Cardinal Burke will never confront Francis, even at the moment in time when he said he would. People said, never. I didn't believe it.
Now I do.
There is only one voice I discern is truly speaking the truth at this time and identifying the destroyers. It is Abp. Vigano.
