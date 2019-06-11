Pope Francis is "blatantly lying"

"For it is written in the book of Psalms: Let their habitation become desolate, and let there be none to dwell therein. And his bishopric let another take."
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/europe/archbishop-carlo-maria-vigano-gives-his-first-extended-interview-since-calling-on-the-pope-to-resign/2019/06/10/00205748-8b79-11e9-b08e-cfd89bd36d4e_story.html?utm_term=.9c49d38d87b1
https://www.breitbart.com/news/from-hiding-ex-vatican-envoy-accuses-pope-of-blatantly-lying/
1 comment:
Vagano was just outed as taking a "gift" monies from
Bransfield. He knows the writing is on the wall. Don't you know that if the Fed investigates the Catholic Church in the US for RICO violations this former nuncio will receive a subpoena?
He knows it and is in hiding.
Get REAL people!
Post a Comment