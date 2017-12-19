"ADVENT EMBER SATURDAY" Traditional Latin Mass in the Archdiocese of Toronto

Tuesday, 19 December 2017

Oh look, Bergoglio's "great Italian" friend rejoices at the beginning of Italy's march towards euthanasia

No need to write a blog post.

The photos of Bergoglio's "great Italian" says it all.

Can the Argentian boil on the Seat of Peter really be this stupid? 

Or is he just evil?

Former abortionist and Radical Party activist Emma Bonino, center, reacts with emotion Dec. 14 in Rome to the announcement that the Italian Senate has passed a law allowing citizens the right to refuse artificial nutrition and hydration in living wills.


Anonymous said...

Number 2.

In the American understanding of
#2.


Karl

5:18 pm, December 19, 2017
Kathleen1031 said...

Satan always rejoices when evil is accomplished.
He is too intentional to be naïve or stupid.
We have left that possibility behind long ago.
May God, in his mercy, deliver us soon from this papacy, or send us the remedy! Raise up men with zeal for your house, O Lord!

7:00 pm, December 19, 2017
Ana Milan said...

Maybe she'll be the first to put her name down followed quickly by PF as well as many members of the Hierarchy who are well beyond their sell-by-date. It would be a great relief to us all if they could be persuaded to visibly lend their support by leading the way.

8:13 pm, December 19, 2017
nazareusrex said...

Bergoglio is the vicar of George Soros

10:04 pm, December 19, 2017

