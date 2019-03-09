Oh, so now, we are to believe that Bergoglio really meant, God's "permissive will?"

On a recent "ad limina" visit, Bishop Athanasius Schneider of Kazakhstan questioned Bergoglio and he allegedly received permission from Bergoglio to issue a statement that he, Bergoglio, really meant, God's "permissive" will.
What a wiley Modernist. What a manipulative con man is this Bergoglio.
Oh, Bishop Schneider, how you have been used. It is a shame to see it occur to you in real time.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bishop-schneider-extracts-clarification-on-diversity-of-religions-from-pope-francis-brands-abuse-summit-a-failure
Francis knows he's in trouble. IF the trouble eases, Schneider will face the consequences.
Schneider is just being used in a moment of need.
The revolution continues unabated. The inertia of the resistance is a sign of resignation. The faithful need to change from a worm to an eagle without delay. The inertia stops nothing. Action and a foundation based on tradition needs to have a visible presence. Many souls have been lost but many more are at stake yet there are crickets from most prelates. The fruits of the reformation, communist revolution and Vatican 2 are bored, disinterested, easily fooled laity and clerics. Question I have....if there is no sin (or hell) why do we need redemption? If no Redemption needed, why believe in Jesus Christ, the moral code (what is that?) or any church precepts for that matter? The Bride of Christ is being destroyed by evil forces within and outside the Church AND nothing is being done to counteract it. A counter-Revolution is needed and yet there is nothing, nada, zippo.
The CC has always used 'permissive' & 'positive' will to get out of difficult questioning. God cannot permit/condone/allow sin of any kind for whatever reason as He is sinless Himself & His Will must be adhered to if we wish to be saved. He sent His Son to earth to establish the OHC&A Church & did not, by His permissive will, allow it to be shattered into 38,000 or so false religions & scripture always refers to unbelievers as Pagans. Heathens or Infidels.
I am sorry that Bishop Schneider seems to have accepted PF's explanation & his satisfaction that PF gave him permission to inform us. The Abu Dhabi document still exists, as does that sham monstrosity of an Agreement which put Chinese Catholics into the arms of the Communist Regime. How can anyone say PF is a valid & licit Pope? IMO he s the False Prophet of whom Bishop Sheen had this to say: "In the midst of all his seeming love for humanity and his glib talk of freedom and equality, he will have one great secret which he will tell to no one: he will not believe in God. Because his religion will be brotherhood without the fatherhood of God, he will deceive even the elect."
To the silent Cardinals I would venture to say "The power of evil men lives on the cowardice of the good." St. John Bosco. And "You cannot please both God & the world at the same time, they are utterly opposed to each other in their thoughts, their desires & their actions." St. John Vianney.
I'm sure that official statement from Francis is coming really soon Bishop Schneider.
But unless they officially tear up that document before the whole world, Francis little words mean jack little &$^%.
I'm sure Cardinal Zen knows all about how much you can trust whatever Pope Peron tells you.
Plus it is utterly ridiculous to think that anyone besides a few Catholics would be reading into the document "permissive will." Francis of course knew this when he signed it and probably ready figured he might need to throw out the "permissive will" defense if any of those rigid neo-pelagian Catholics came after him.
I abhor the Francis.
Vox, as always, you are RIGHT ON!
I believe, because of my trust of Archbishop Schneider, that he is acting as a reporter here, simply conveying what transpired, leaving it up to us to determine what to make of it. The way he phrases his question convinces me that he knows the answer he received is untenable. Male/female, different races, of course part of God's plan, and thus His directive will. Adding to that sentence variety of religions, he cannot but mean this is directive as well. And the good archbishop conveyed to us the fact that Francis/Bergoglio will not be issuing any formal clarification.
I do so wish that Bishop Schneider was "being used." Anyone compos mentis who is still going along with Bergoglio's blatant malevolence at this stage in the game, I am afraid, must be understood as doing so culpably.
Of course not, Vox, and I think very few think otherwise.
Mr. Lowe,
Very interesting that you explicitly used the word "counter-revolution." What have you been reading?
More to the point, would responding with violence to violence really be the answer? Remember, revolutionaries always eat their own. Maybe the inertia you complain about is an acknowledgement that it is not our place to make battle with the Church, and instead state the simple Truth She has always proclaimed while making do with the time and place we are in.
This particular Pope is the prince of revolution. Weak attempts of correction, although welcomed, have had minimal affect. Meanwhile souls are lost. Violence is not the solution but strong vocal resistance would go a long way to putting this pope on the defense AND give hope to the laity and clerics. Every single day we are assaulted with his modernist materialism bs. Will no one stand up and refuse to sit down until he corrects his errors?
Um, I believe you're writing on one of the few blogs which stands up and refuses to sit down until he corrects his errors.
The line in the sand has long been erased.
