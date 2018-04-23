No peace, no truce

Let us pick up here on a thought by Mundabor. In his post, No Rest for the Wicked, he writes; "Some FrancisShills have started to promote some sort of “truce” concerning the way this disgraceful Pontiff is treated by bloggers."
I've seen these calls as well. No. not at all, no truce, no peace, no letting up on exposing the corruption of Jorge Bergoglio. There will be no relaxation on the reporting of the manipulation of his election, which may ultimately be invalidated and he declared an Antipope. No retreat on exposing his evil ideology of globalism, communism and Masonic fraternalism. No retreat against rationalist attack on the supernatural faith. There will be no silence while Bergoglio and his filthy minions continue to attack Catholic doctrine at the same time denying it.
Can the Pope change doctrine? asked Richard Gaillardetz in National Catholic Reporter and quoted often by many priests, including Thomas Rosica. "No, doctrine changes when pastoral contexts shift and new insights emerge." They don't quote this any longer because they were caught. Instead, these Bergoglians have just gone about doing it.
In the video interview below and in the book, The Dictator Pope, Dr. Henry Sire reveals that the reforms sought by the ignorant Cardinals, ignorant of the Peronist boil they were putting on the Seat of Peter, have been trashed. Instead, what has emerged is a political, megalomaniacal tyrant, not a Shepherd but a hireling and an evil heresiarch.
Harsh words directed by a lay Catholic to the Vicar of Christ. Yes indeed. harsh words. Francis is the Pope, the Law states it, the priests of the Diocese of Rome verify its fact. The Catholic faithful have accepted it. He is Pope.
Reality can be very harsh and what some of us have known since March 2013 is now becoming known by many more. That an evil presence has arisen against Holy Mother Church. The Holy Faith is under attack. History, however, can be very harsh and the judgement of future Pope or Council is going to be made upon this period, upon this pompous Peronist, upon bishops such as Coleridge, Cupich, Maradiaga, Danneels and minions such as Faggioli, Spadaro and dozens of others. They will be "judged and found wanting" and they and all their filthy work will be declared anathema.
May the good Lord show mercy upon us and deliver us from these malefactors.
"Today Our attention is directed to one of the most common of them (abuses), one of the most difficult to eradicate, and the existence of which is sometimes to be deplored in places where everything else is deserving of the highest praise; the beauty and sumptuousness of the temple, the splendor and the accurate performance of the ceremonies, the attendance of the clergy, the gravity and piety of the officiating ministers. Such is the abuse affecting sacred chant and music."- St. Pius X, Pope
No peace, no truce
Who are these people wanting reconciliation?
The FrancisShills are a big problem for the Bride of Christ. They are divided amongst themselves as to how they can present the obvious without the charge of being disloyal to the Papal Office. There is no problem if they divide the holder from the Office & if that holder is supposedly the Vicar of Christ (the dual papacy is a scam that should be rightly vilified but hasn’t in the Catholic Press as a whole) no political opinions rendered on a continuous basis are acceptable, only the upholding of Catholic Doctrine, Magisterium & Tradition with clear unambiguous teaching from the Seat of Peter & the Hierarchy. Nothing less will do & if the Catholic media try to do deals with their largest backers who prefer the NWO agenda & threaten donor withdrawal, they will be found wanting & flounder.
This is not the time for shilly-shallying. Do we not all require the consecration of Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary carried out according to Her wishes or not? Why shouldn’t we demand to know the Third Secret in full that should have been made available to us in 1960? Even the less political amongst the Cardinals have disgracefully reneged on their promised public correction followed by an imperfect council. Cardinal Burke has recently forwarded the excuse of excommunication being a real hindrance. This is absurd, especially as we have two popes, one who has lately refused to read & critique the eleven booklets sent to him & even rebuked the sender. Who would render the excommunication – a Marxist infiltrator or an abandoner, & what would be the necessary valid reason for so doing? José Galat is still waiting to hear why he has been excommunicated for upholding the True Faith together with countless suspended priests for staying faithful to the Holy Eucharist.
Without action resulting from all the conferences, press interviews, statements, books, etc. this pink Hierarchy has lost the confidence & loyalty of true Catholics. Where is their unity in opposing the betrayal of Chinese Catholics & PF’s proclamation on no Hell only annihilation for unrepentant souls, despite Hell being shown to the three little shepherds at Fatima & numerous referrals to Hell in Scripture? This is heresy yet I haven’t heard the outrage that should have accompanied such words & proposed actions. We are now in the never before situation of having to question the validity & legality of the last conclave having been put in that position by the dishonourable St. Gallen Mafia run by freemasons who couldn’t contain their glee when they got their man on the Seat of Peter. Where are the Resistance leaders among the upper tiers of our clergy who have been invested with the power to bring the attention of the laity to wrongful teaching of a treacherous pope? I can’t see anyone with the strong chests & spine to carry that cross amongst this lot.
bergoglio is arguably pope materialiter, i.e. he was legally elected and designated pope. However, he is a formal heretic and has consequently been excommunicated automatically by Divine Law. He is not the Vicar of Christ and is not Pope formaliter. Catholic doctrine makes these facts indisputable. Vatican II is heretical and all of the conciliar "popes" were heretics. None of them have been Popes formaliter. This according to immutable Catholic doctrine. bergoglio is not Pope. bergoglio is a judeo-masonic anti-Christ. Recognition as Pope by the clergy of Rome and some misguided Catholics, does not mean a row of beans. He heads the judeo-masonic novus ordo church of satan. Let him, his minions and his church be anathema. Saint Thomas Moore, Cardinal John Fisher, St. Athanasius, pray for us.
Who are these people wanting reconciliation?
Massimo Faggioli is one example of recent shills on Twitter, etc. We see an upcoming conference in the United States with Cupich and Gomez. There are other examples.
All TBFC, terror bloggers for Christ, never, Never be silent. Our patron saint: St. Dismas, hanging in pain, dying next to Jesus, knowing better than any other human being what Jesus was suffering, in the face of the scoffing Jewish priestly hierarchy that schemed to have Jesus crucified, and before the Roman soldiers who were executing him, , despite all this he proclaimed Jesus as Lord. So must we do. Our Yes is "Yes, Lord," and our No is "No, Jorge." I do not forget the words of Wm Barrett Travis from the Alamo in 1836: I shall never surrender or retreat, victory or death! Guy McClung, Texas
