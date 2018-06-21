In a stunning statement on the journey back from Switzerland, Bergoglio of Rome said that the decision on eucharistic communion for protestants should be made by the local bishop.
Bergoglio has declared himself an apostate.
Cardinals, Bishops, call now an imperfect synod or council and denounce this enemy of the faith, this enemy of Christ.
https://cnstopstories.com/2018/06/21/pope-individual-bishops-must-decide-about-communion-in-mixed-marriages/
"Today Our attention is directed to one of the most common of them (abuses), one of the most difficult to eradicate, and the existence of which is sometimes to be deplored in places where everything else is deserving of the highest praise; the beauty and sumptuousness of the temple, the splendor and the accurate performance of the ceremonies, the attendance of the clergy, the gravity and piety of the officiating ministers. Such is the abuse affecting sacred chant and music."- St. Pius X, Pope
Thursday, 21 June 2018
Bergoglio dissolves the Catholic Church
6 comments:
Alright, two can play this game...
Dear Individual Bishops,
You are all free to decide whether Francis is or is not the Pope.
Frankie thinks canon law permits this or something... and why not? Just remember how much all your sheep are longing to be released from the present papal circumstances! Surely you are acting fully in accord with Amoris Letitia when you allow the conscience to rule! Maybe God wants us to do this! Who is to say?! To act otherwise would be too rigid!
Of course please provide the appropriate pastoral accompaniment of Francis out of Rome and back to Argentina as an ordinary priest in some no-name periphery parish, first class. 'K thanks.
Hmm....me thinks they have ALL betrayed us! ....in one way or........the other.
Johnno, what do you have against the Argentinians!
It is beyond outrageous, there are only a few words that describe it now.
It is apostasy. It is blasphemy. He has done the unthinkable, attempting to turn the Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity of Our Lord Jesus Christ, into a cracker for the masses. He cannot do it, surely the Lord will not allow this, but it is enough he has tried.
The Church is shriveling before our eyes, the patience of the people with the predatory sodomites grows thin. Many are already going to sit on the sidelines until and unless things change. Keep at it fellow pilgrims, all we can do is put pressure on, and keep informing the world.
He has effectively made himself redundant.
++Marx, Kasper & the remnant of the St. Gallen Mafia must have been on the 'phone to him. Strange how their communications are never blocked! Nonetheless, an authentic Pope would never make such a statement so it really is time for our silent/meek/humble/grovelling prelates to get on their feet & call the necessary council to declare PF unfit for the Papal Office. As he says he doesn't receive post, cannot remember footnotes, it will have to be public retribution. ++Burke said at the outset that numbers didn't matter, only Truth & was going well supported by three other Dubia Cardinals until he flunked the promised public warning eighteen months ago. Now definitely that must be issued immediately & a council called. He should also affirm if the appointees made by PF are, in fact, licit. If not it would cut the number of Cardinals down considerably. Also, if any of these appointees have any connection to enabling & supporting the LGBTQI agenda or have any attachment to the ex Cardinal Theodore McCarrick as that, in itself, should prohibit them from holding office of any kind in the CC.
It seems as though every time Francis ‘ordained’ new Bishops & Cardinals he trotted Benedict out for his blessing. It makes one wonder if Francis’ intention was to have Benedict’s blessing in an attempt to keep them in power, even if Francis is sent away...
