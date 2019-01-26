Bergoglio calls out those who use "adjective culture" that "belittles"

At the World Youth Daycare in Panama, Bergoglio of Rome said that "Gossipers are not interested (in the person). They quickly seek to put a label to get them out of the way. The adjective culture belittles the person,"
You mean like:
"Old maid!"
"Fomenter of coprophagia!"
"Specialist of the Logos!"
"Rosary counter!"
"Functionary!"
"Self-absorbed, Promethean neo-Pelagian!"
"Restorationist!"
"Ideological Christians!"
"Pelagian!"
"Mr and Mrs Whiner!"
"Triumphalist!"
"Rigid Christians!"
"Modern gnostics!"
"Liquid Christian!"
"Superficial Christians!"
"Slaves of superficiality!"
"Museum mummy!"
"Renaissance prince!"
"Airport Bishop!"
"Leprous courtier!"
"Idealogue!"
"Long-faced, mournful funeral Christian!"
"Gnostic!"
"Careerist Bishop!"
"Sourpuss!"
"Authoritarian!"
"Elitist!"
"Querulous and disillusioned pessimist!"
"Sad Christian!"
"Pickled pepper-faced Christian!"
"Children! Afraid to dance! To cry! Afraid of everything!"
"Asker for certainty in all things!"
"Christians allergic to preaching!"
"Closed, sad, trapped Christian who is not a free Christian!"
"Pagan Christian!"
"Little monster!"
"Defeated Christian!"
"Creed-reciting, parrot Christian!"
"Watered-down faith, weak-hoped Christian!"
"Inquisitorial beater!"
"Seminarians who grit their teeth and wait to finish!"
"Those who follow rules and smile [who] reveal the hypocrisy of clericalism - one of the worst evils!"
"Abstract ideologue!"
"Fundamentalist!"
"Smarmy, idolator priest!"
"Worshiper of the god Narcissus!"
"Priest-wheeler dealer!"
"Priest-tycoon!"
"Religious who have a heart as sour as vinegar!"
"Promoter of the poison of immanence!"
“Those closed in the formality of a prayer that is cold, stingy!"
"They might end up as Michal, in the sterility of her formality.”
"Older people nostalgic for structures and customs which are no longer life-giving in today’s world!"
"Young people addicted to fashion!"
"Pastry-Shop Christians!"
"Luscious cakes, sweet dainties!"
"Delectable, but not real Christians!"
"Existential tourist!"
"Anesthetised Christian!"
And more at http://popefrancisbookofinsults.blogspot.com/
Vox
Great list and you do make your point. I think I will save, for reference, this venomous hate filled litany.
Gotta luv the 'and more'...sounds like Billy Mays and his closing sales pitch. In this case it is true...the insults are neverending, like my dislike of him.
Vox, good try.
You are forgetting that from their illumined platform, our moral superiors have an obligation, not only right, to scream truth at us about our rotten natures.
Being what they say we are, and what you so generously reminded us of, our only role is to apologize and thank them.
These are not double-standards. This is moral obligation to destroy evil, by any means necessary.
What a two faced dragon Jorge Bergolio is.
Heh-heh.
Good one, Vox.
No pope should have his own Insult Generator, as this one does. Pope's are not for denigrating the sheep, especially not in a world as tough to live in as this one. He is to guide and encourage, teach. But this man is not a pope. He is an ideologue, a politician, a czar, an oracle, and we are wayward serfs who will not move according to plan.
Floggings will continue around here until morale improves. But he could care less about morale, he is about pleasing his own masters, who say we must be flogged. I am very certain he enjoys this.
He found energy to flog Donald Trump about the wall in Panama, and get the Catholic youth to answer in good lockstep his question "What do you want!" and they dutifully answered with "We want bridges!", and James Martin no doubt smiled and smiled. "You learn well" said this poser.
I am very excited about his coming back to Rome and starting the process of removing the huge wall around St. Peter's. He has stated walls are for division and he will start the process of removing that wall that surely offends him so much. As a Catholic, I ask him, no, I beg him, to do it, if only for the sake of unity! We want his unity with the people who now fill Rome. It would make us click our heels if he would also tell the Swiss Guard to go home, Paglia or Rosica will watch the door. He should do it, and give an example for the world to follow.
I'm tempted to start a GoFundMe page and promise to stand in from of the Vatican wall and shout "Mr Bergoglio tear down that wall!"
Vox
While reciting today's matins, I came across this verse, in psalm nine, that seems so appropriate for Bergoglio.
"Cuius maledictióne os plenum est, et amaritúdine, et dolo....."
"His mouth is full of cursing, and bitterness, and guile..."
Love him or hate him Papa Bergoglio accurately and succinctly describes each traddie subtype I've come across.
Now we are being called names and where are the Catholic men
to stand up and defend their rigid bead counting wives and daughters?
Oh wait I remember, they are busy pretending to be Knights with swords and plumed hats , like little KoC peacocks marching either before or after father poof.
Maybe , just maybe someday one such Knight might break ranks and skewer Fr Bishop or Cardinal poof where it hurts......
I doubt it though because I have seen the big beer truck deliveries whenever that have their "secret" meetings,
no women allowed.
DO NOT think posing as a sede lets you off the hook. If your waiting to be a martyr or looking for others to be, just remember the word means one who professes the Faith.
Where are all the men who are willing to stand up to these so called priests Bishops Cardinals and Pope?
Profess it to your Bishop's face. I did. Then you have the right to post with those stupid icons of Crusaders or knights by your names.
Traddies are not exempt from "subtypes." His list can be applied to neo cons and dogmatic progressives and mankind in general. Bergoglio simply looks at himself in the mirror and hurls out the invectives based on his own image.
I guess you look into the mirror frequently.#iamsocute.
