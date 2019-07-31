Canadian Jesuits admit being behind Toronto's "gay" church movement

|Gilles Mongeau, S.J. allegedly offering Holy Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Toronto
All Inclusive Ministries : 6 years as a bridge between the Church and LGBT+ Catholics
By Stephen Noon, SJ
July 23, 2019 — This summer marks the sixth anniversary of All Inclusive Ministries (AIM). AIM is a real gem in the collective mission of the Society here in Canada (and perhaps also one of our best kept secrets). We are based at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish and gather once a month to celebrate the Eucharist together. This monthly mass, and the social that follows it, brings together a richly diverse group of LGBT+ Catholics. This short video will give you some flavour of who we are and what we do:
4 comments:
Vox
Then this "mass" must have the approval of Tommy Collins. What a joke.
Thank God the whole show is invalid - "priest", "mass', "communion."
My comment has been repeated over 10.00000 times,and as the end of time draws closer it will be repeated over and over again. The smoke of Satan has entered the church, her very foundation will treble but Christ promised he will never abandon us. This can only mean the end is very near,as Cardinal Burke said 2 years ago,perhaps we have arrived at the End Times.
"My name is Inigo Loyola, and I want my Order back." (Barnhardt)
