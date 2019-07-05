Bye-bye Tom

Stripped of academic honours and more even the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has removed all of his writings. He has been tossed overboard by the failing Salt + Light, and his social media propaganda outlets at Twitter and Facebook have gone dark.
The filthy pervert-protecting Bergoglio has lost his chief water-carrier in Canada.
This writer was on to this clerical fraud a decade ago. It was this writer who relentlessly called out this intellectual bumpkin for his statements and speeches. It was this writer that first publicised his plagiarism five years ago. It was this writer who suffered by his arrogance and his rich Toronto Italian neo-Catholic friends (you know who you are and so do I) by his frivoulous and vexatious attempt at a law suit.
As I look back now, it was that lawsuit attempt and the massive blogger publicity worldwide through the great help of Michael Voris that was the beginning of the end for this man. His assent was to continue for a short time more, but the die was cast. He would be brought down by his own hand. His own words. His own writing, or lack-thereof and his own arrogance.
The record of this filthy malefactor's work will reside on this blog. It will not be removed nor will the link at the left. It will serve as a testament of his rotten work.
My hope for Tom is that he now rediscover his vocation and work out his salvation with fear and trembling. Yet, based upon his priestly work I doubt he ever really had one. Someone close to Tom contacted me numerous times over the last few years and filled me in on his youth and the family and the history of the family and the Basilians in Rochester. On one occasion he said to me, "You must do everything you can to prevent (him) from every becoming a bishop."
I did.
5 comments:
Is not God just? indeed says the Lord vengeance belongs to me! :)
Vox - God is good.
Amen and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hle1A1yP2ZQ
DisturbedMary
Here's the question: who will be the NEXT water-carrier in Canada?
Wow! This news is hard to believe because the Pope covers for his nefarious pals. It looked like the smug Rosica would never have to face any consequences for his anti-Catholic activities. Simply because, as you say, Rosica was Francis' "chief water-carrier in Canada." Thus, enjoyed Papal CYA.
And how about that little ditty about Francis being a Jesuit Pope who openly rules the Church as an individual, "rather than by the authority of Scripture alone or even its own dictates of tradition plus Scripture.” Therefore, Francis can break with “Catholic traditions whenever he wants” because he is “free from disordered attachments”. Not even an official smack-down came of it. Outrageous!
I agree with you, Vox, that hopefully Rosica will work on his salvation as well as his priestly vocation. Instead of being another agent in the undermining of the Church and Her teachings.
Next smug, arrogant, rat to go is Slim Jimmy Martin, Ess Jay....Hopefully, soon!
Vicky Hernandez
O Dear God, I beg you to remove every homosexual or satanic cardinal, bishop and priest from our Canadian soil! For far too long, this lavender mafia is undermining and destroying Catholic Church in Canada! Our churches are more and more empty, our youth are loosing faith in monstrous numbers in our CATHOLIC schools(!), where they are thought water-down and convenient Christianity, which has nothing to do with teachings of your Son Jesus Christ! Homilies in our churches are a total joke, lacking simply the FULL TRUTH!!! They are preaching with fear of not offending anybody: abortionists, atheists , homosexuals, adulterers and any other grave sinner, whose souls might just be saved, if they will have courage to tell them, that their sins will lead them to hell... O hell, in this - they do not believe either! Many of them do not believe even in you!
Dear God, send us the army of many Saint Pauls, to rebuilt and renew this completely destroyed and barely breathing Canadian Catholic Church! Breath the Holy Spirit of Purification on this weak, spiritually sick and in many cases sinful clergy, who most likely has no idea, that in the eyes of God they are guilty of destroying His flock!
We are closing your churches in thousands o Lord and I am not hearing a single voice talking about this, as well as many other horrible issues eating from inside out our Catholic family. What a shame! Instead of being sincere with his flock, they are lying to us by pretending that nothing wrong is happening; just kicking this can down the road. How long o Lord! How long we will have to suffer this anemic and fruitless leadership, who is hiding behind closed door and just enjoying their many fundraising... like nothing else matters!
Clean your Canadian Church o God and renew its face, so it will be satisfying and pleasant to you, and you alone! Amen!
Post a Comment