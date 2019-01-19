Bergoglio invents a new sin!

Bergoglio is a liar.
God has not, cannot bless heretical and schismatic Christian communities with his grace.
God can bless individuals with grace through their baptism by water or even by desire. If He did not bless them, converts would not have sought entry into the One, True, Church outside of which there is no salvation.
The papolaters out there will now take this and run with it as truth. Just because it emanates from the pontifical mouth does not make it truth. The pope's vapours do not have the scent of frankincense.
https://catholicherald.co.uk/news/2019/01/18/pope-says-its-a-grave-sin-to-deny-god-has-blessed-other-christians/?platform=hootsuite
Everything bar sin is a grave sin.
I knew I had to check this out, for if Pope Francis says something is a grave sin, then I am probably committing it. Still, I don't think I will take this one into the confessional.
https://catholicherald.co.uk/news/2019/01/19/vatican-confirms-suppression-of-ecclesia-dei-commission/
How long O Lord, how long?
Remember that the Pope had the authority to teach the faithful on matters of faith and morals. We do not question, we assent. Fortunately for us Bergolio isn't Pope so none of the crap he utters matters one bit.
So I'm guessing Francis doesn't mind if I check out that "Christian" community presided over by lesbian priestesses that incorporate a little wicca in the celebration.
What a wonderful Pope we have. Not.
@ Dan
He supports you and blesses you, as he supported and promoted Tony Palmer, on whose burial as "Catholic" bishop he personally insisted.
Check out this freak Kenneth Copeland hosting Palmer and his best buddy Bergoglio.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uA4EPOfic5A
Is this opposite day again?
Vox, with all due respect, Protestants and Eastern Orthodox who love the Triune God and are faithful to Him will enter the heavenly kingdom before the most lukewarm Catholics, who mistakenly confuse mere group identity with salvation.
Christ did say in the Gospel ,"Who is not against us is with us"to his Apostles when they complained of a man who was not of their company preaching and healing in His Name ,and asked Christ should they send him away.
Dear Joseph, Yes they will, PROVIDED their ignorance is INVINCIBLE. If they consciously (pertinaceously) reject one iota of the Faith they have their ticket to hell. All protestants are per definition heretics, but if they are invincibly ignorant, they are material heretics (they don't know that what they believe is heresy), and they are guiltless of sin and will be saved THROUGH THE MERITS OF THE CATHOLIC CHURCH. I can't remember how the last bit works. It was once well explained to me, but I am getting geriatric. I would be grateful if someone would tell me again.
Yet another in a long line of SAD (scandal a day) moments with Francis. It could be Francis Undoes Catholic Kinship Every Day.
Ha!!!
