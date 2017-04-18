Tuesday, 18 April 2017

No more "Anonymous of the Cross"

Less than one hour ago, from 8:08 EDT, Anonimidellacroce put up a post stating, "our adventure ends here."


Oh, and the letter, the infamous letter about Benedict XVI "forced" renouncement of the papacy. Right. An anonymous letter to an anonymous blog.

A joke from the beginning, or if they are real, cowards.

 And I guess Rogue Swiss Guard was murdered, too.

 What a bunch of nothing.

Posted by at
Labels:

1 comment:

Anonymous said...

Followed the link site is deleted. http://www.ncregister.com/blog/edward-pentin/vatican-orders-matthew-festing-not-to-travel-to-rome-for-order-of-malta-ele

9:45 pm, April 18, 2017

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)