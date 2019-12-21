Once again, Bergoglio defies Our Lord Jesus Christ on the need for conversion to the One,True, Faith

Our Lord Jesus Christ as recorded in Matthew:
"Going therefore, teach ye all nations; baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost."
Jorge Bergoglio as recorded in the AntiGospel according to Avenire:
"To be consistent in your faith you cannot say to Jewish or Muslim kids ‘come and be converted. This coherence will make you mature. We are not in the time of the crusades”
And with few exceptions, the cowardly bishops and cardinals continue to say and do nothing.
You can be a papolater and follow Bergoglio.
I choose to denounce him and follow Our Lord Jesus Christ.
Talk about child abuse.
May God make him mute.
May God open his eyes or close them for good.
Every time I always wonder 'what is this idiot even saying?' The more 'profound' he tries to be, the more ridiculous becomes the verbiage. (Coprolalia)
And yet people who should know better, persist in calling this man "Holy Father". He is The False Prophet Read ccc 675
