Viganò accuses senior Vatican offiicals of covering up a recent case of serious sexual deviancy and abuse -- Is Bergoglio implicated?

Carlo Maria Viganò, and the Apostolic Pervert-Protecting Liar
He makes the charge against Francis himself:
Coming back to your question. You ask me if I see any signs that the Vatican, under Pope Francis, is taking proper steps to address the serious issues of abuse. My answer is simple: Pope Francis himself is covering up abuse right now, as he did for McCarrick. I say this with great sorrow. When King David pronounced the greedy rich man in Nathan’s parable worthy of death, the prophet told him bluntly, “You are the man” (2 Sam 12:1-7). I had hoped my testimony might be received like Nathan’s, but it was instead received like that of Micaiah (1Kings 22:15-27). I pray that this will change.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/new-vigano-testimony-vatican-covered-up-allegations-of-sexual-abuse-of-popes-altar-boys
I'm beginning to think +Vigano is sitting on a mountain of evidence that will drip drip drip until it is a cascade of information so heinous that the Church will finally arise from her stupor and expel the great evil that has overtaken her.
I am praying for his continued well being, and suspect he is under the protection of some powerful people.
Keep talking, Archbishop Vigano, and may God bless you and keep you safe.
We owe Archbishop Vigano a great debt. He is shining a light on this unholy pontificate. Imagine how the snakes are slithering.
I want to thank St. Benedict's Thistle for writing! Yes, Abp. Vigano must be under the protection of some powerful people. That hand's occurred to me; reading it was immediately helpful, permanently will reduce any concern about his safety and reassures us about the fact that yes, the Church as we want it to be DOES have powerful, and hidden, and wise and prudent backers... on earth.
I'm so glad this saint of a man is hiding. God with you Arch Vigano
Thank you for the kind words.
I attended mass tonight and had a deep feeling of peace and knowledge that the tide is starting to turn. Those who love evil are being exposed. We know who they are now. Their days are numbered and they will die and their deeds will be scattered to the wind. I saw the seeds of a flowering of the Church tonight upon the sanctuary in the young, new deacon, soon to be ordained a priest. This is the Church's future; holy, young men who are coming of age in this troubled and corrupt age. God prevails through His Blessed Mother and all the mothers who have prayed unceasingly for their children and held fast to the Truth. This Pope and all his ilk will soon die and their misdeeds, corruption and malice will be swept away as God re-builds His Church from the ground up; one true priest at a time.
Phil Thanks for the message of hope. Pax
